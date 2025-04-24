Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking news: Tory Horton drafted by Seattle Seahawks in 5th round

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 26, 2025
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton runs with the football to score a touchdown during the first home game of the season against the University of Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins Sept 7. CSU won 38-17.

Ram fans knew Tory Horton as nothing less than a relentless grinder, always putting in the work. And now, as he steps into the NFL, fans can expect more of the same. Only this time, he will be spending sleepless nights in Seattle, chasing greatness on a bigger stage.

Colorado State’s wide receiver was picked up on the final day of the NFL draft in the fifth round with the Seahawks as the 30th pick, 166th overall. This will be CSU’s first time having a wide receiver drafted since 2019, when Olabisi Johnson joined the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Horton started off his collegiate career with Nevada, he followed head coach Jay Norvell where he would spend his final three college years.

Over the course of his time in the Mountain West, Horton received 3,615 yards, placing him at fourth overall in the MW for receiving yardage — 34 yards behind first-place former CSU player Rashard Higgins.

Despite sitting out of the majority of the 2024 season due to an injury against San Jose State, Horton ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash in the NFL combine, demonstrating his ability to bounce back and perform well. 

Horton had one final opportunity to showcase his abilities before the draft in his very own pro day that CSU hosted April 3, after having been cleared for just three weeks. Despite the less-than-ideal temperatures, Horton performed well with scouts from 29 teams present.

Horton just could not escape the green as he joins the Seahawks, keeping a piece of home as he hits Lumen Field.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on X @sophgwebb.

