Tory Horton closes collegiate chapter with strong pro day performance

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 5, 2025
Michael Hovey

Perseverance: a typical word in sports but almost an understatement for Tory Horton’s career.

The wide receiver chose to forgo the NFL draft after the 2023 season, staying with Colorado State football for another season. But an injury against San Jose State suddenly halted his collegiate career. 

But after months of rehabilitation, Horton performed at his pro day in Canvas Stadium, and in almost all too fitting fashion, it began to snow.

“I was just talking to his dad, and it starts snowing out here; he started smiling,” coach Jay Norvell said. “He goes, ‘That’s what Tory wanted.’ He wanted to be out here in the snow, running, proving to everybody that he can perform in any element.

“And that’s just the kind of player he is. He never was concerned about weather or his physical status. He was always going to fight through and do what he could to help win, and that’s what makes him special.”

Tory Horton runs routes in front of National Football League scouts April 3. (Collegian | Avery Coates)

Due to his injury, Horton was forced to sit out for the majority of his last collegiate season, and instead of learning from the field, took a step back and approached football from a new angle.

“I feel like it taught me a lot mentally,” Horton said. “It kind of taught me to, you know, be 110% locked in mentally, and, you know, just making sure you got all the mental reps and know film. I kind of took that to the next level.”

And then came the final level of his CSU football career: pro day.

After being cleared for just three weeks, Horton showcased his talents by completing the broad jump — his best being 10 feet, 6 inches — running routes and catching punts — all while scouts from 29 teams were present.

But Horton made one thing clear: No bad weather or injury was going to stop him. 

“Regardless of what the weather is looking like, it just shows that competitive and that … mental standpoint of going out there in those cold and …. kind of windy conditions, and just, you know, still keeping my routes crisp,” Horton said.

Tory Horton, a Colorado State wide reciever, performs a long jump April 3. Horton suffered a knee injury in 2024 effectively ending his season. (Collegian | Avery Coates)

At the end of February and beginning of March, the NFL combine took place. Though no one expected Horton to run, March 1, he made his debut. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, approximately a tenth of a second faster than the average wide receiver in the NFL — a successful run to complement an otherwise successful career thus far.

“Most players wouldn’t have (ever) ran,” Norvell said. “And for Tory to show that type of courage and competitiveness and wanting to run and then working out today. I’m just so proud of him, and he’s going to do very well at the next level.”

Throughout his collegiate career at both CSU and Nevada, Horton received 3,615 yards, placing him fourth overall in the Mountain West for receiving yardage — 35 yards behind first-place former CSU player Rashard Higgins

Horton also averaged 14.2 YPC and had a total of 265 receptions and 27 receiving touchdowns. 

“He’s just a player that I’ve never had to worry about, and I think everybody’s known he’s been my favorite since I got him as a freshman,” Norvell said. “And I can’t really hide it, he still is. … I’m really excited for his opportunity.”

Horton and Norvell first worked together at Nevada, coming to the green and gold together. Horton demonstrated his strong bond with Norvell and the Rams, as he stayed to play the 2024 season instead of entering the draft. 

“When he transferred from Nevada, he had offers from Baylor and Ole Miss to make a lot of money, and he came here because of us and our relationship,” Norvell said. “He trusted us. And he’s a special, special guy.”

The other pro day CSU hosted took place inside, but for Horton, the bad weather was a chance to display his tenacity by any means necessary, even when made aware of the potential for poor weather.

Time and time again, Horton takes chances to separate himself from other players, not letting his last season of injury define him as a player.

“They just don’t make many like him,” Norvell said. “And that’s why I think he’s such an amazing prospect, because he’s unselfish and tough and competitive as they come.”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on X @sophgwebb.

About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is back at The Collegian for her third semester, taking on the sports editor role. As a first-year student at CSU, she is pursuing a journalism and media communication degree. After beginning her journalism career in high school, she joined The Collegian in her senior year, contributing to several desks including sports, arts and entertainment, news and life and culture. In her first year at CSU, she dedicated the majority of her time to being a beat writer for women’s volleyball and basketball and found a passion for sports writing. As an editor, she now aims to help other writers discover their own passions. Webb’s favorite parts about working for the sports desk are covering tight, nail-biting games and interviewing athletes for feature stories. She gets to learn about the person behind the jersey, making her appreciate the game that much more. Her goal is to carve a place for herself at The Collegian and immerse herself in sports along with learning the ins and outs of CSU Athletics so she can act as a resource for sports writers. She eventually wants to pursue a career within the field and hopes to make an impact. Webb is excited to explore all aspects of journalism and media and is eager to grow both as a writer and as a professional during her time at CSU.
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
Michael Hovey is one of the sports editors for The Rocky Mountain Collegian, facilitating the sports desk, collaborating with reporters and writing pieces of his own. He joined the newspaper in February and has greatly appreciated all the opportunities that have come with the organization. After settling on a business administration major with a concentration in marketing, Hovey stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of a friend. Writing news stories gave him a deeper connection to Colorado State University and its community, making his studies that much more meaningful. Having played numerous sports at a fairly mediocre level, Hovey jumped at the opportunity to cover Division I sporting events. He now gets the chance to surround himself with talented writers, artists and athletes while exercising his preferred form of the English language. Hovey’s favorite part of the job is meeting new people and learning about the things they’ve dedicated their lives to. The most surprising part has been the extraneous passions he’s discovered in nearly each one of these people. Hovey’s main goal this year is to foster discovery and allow people in athletics to show a separate side of themselves that may not generally be known. His secondary goal: Try not to stutter on a national broadcast. If not working at The Collegian, Hovey can be found engaging in outdoor activities, finding something tasty or listening to hip-hop.