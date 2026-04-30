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Pac-12 introduces flex game for final spot on 2026-27 football schedule

Caleb Morrow, Staff Reporter
April 30, 2026
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Colorado State University football players practice in Canvas Stadium the morning of Sept. 12, 2025 following an announcement that the Rams will move to the Pac 12 conference. The announcement was made Thursday morning that CSU would be leaving the Mountain West Conference.

The Pac-12 conference released its 2026-27 football schedule in February, and it listed the final regular-season game as to be determined.

The upcoming season has eight Pac-12 teams with eight conference scheduling spots. This final week will be a flex game, meaning that as the season progresses, the conference can change opponents.

Traditionally in college football, this spot is reserved for rivalry week. This year, the Rams will begin their season with a matchup against Wyoming, as Colorado will not be on their schedule.

The conference used the flex game structure last year when the only remaining members were Oregon State and Washington State.

The newly rebuilt conference elected to keep it after the expansion. The primary benefit and reasoning behind the game is that it could increase the likelihood of a Pac-12 team making the College Football Playoffs.

Last season, the flex game helped WSU land a spot in a bowl game.

An opportunity for higher-level teams in the conference to square off gives an additional chance to add a quality win. With how close voting can get, gaining final spots in the playoffs is challenging. This change could go a long way for Pac-12 teams.

In the past, other conferences in similar spots have elected out-of-conference opponents. Some teams use the opportunity to add a win to their record, often against a Football Championship Subdivision school.

The Pac-12 elected to stay in conference.

The decision represents a prioritization of getting a Pac-12 team in the CFP over other conferences’ teams. It also gives the conference flexibility to decide what is best after seeing how the season is going for different teams.

The Pac-12, before its remodel, was a power conference and got an automatic bid into the playoffs. The addition of this game shows the desire to get representation back into the playoffs as an eight-member conference.

While the schedule officially lists the game as a flex game, the conference announced tentative matchups for the week: Texas State at Colorado StateBoise State at Utah StateSan Diego State at Fresno State; and OSU at WSU.

If the tentative schedule holds, CSU will play TSU twice this season.

The schedule listed CSU as a home team, meaning even if Texas State is not the decided opponent, an additional Canvas Stadium game is added to the schedule.

The host teams were decided upon the schedule release, confirming seven home games for Jim Mora’s first season as the head coach of the Rams.

With growing optimism surrounding Mora’s first season, an additional game in front of CSU’s faithful audience is unlikely to garner complaints from the Rams.

With the conference’s future looming, whether the flex game will stick remains to be seen. It is likely that the Pac-12 won’t need a flex game in the future. With only eight football schools in the conference, the potential of new teams joining the conference is on the table.

Reach Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

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About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.