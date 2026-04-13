High-paced offense shines in CSU football’s Spring Spotlight

Rams fans have not experienced quarterback competition in recent years.

Transfers Hauss Hejny and K’saan Farrar look to change that this coming season for Colorado State football. Both QBs showed their scrambling ability in Saturday’s Spring Spotlight game.

“I grew up a defensive coach, and there was nothing more menacing than a quarterback that could extend plays with his legs,” head coach Jim Mora said. “You get into six, seven, eight seconds, and the ball’s not out, and they’re still in decision behind the line of scrimmage. Whether he’s going to run or pass, that’s tough on a defense.”

Hejny’s speed and ability outside of the pocket continues to be a storyline this spring, with both designed runs and scrambles keeping the defense on its heels.

But the longest rush of the game belonged to UConn transfer running back Mel Brown, who showed the breakaway ability he looks to add to the position. Brown was limited to only four games in 2025 with the Huskies but averaged 8.2 yards per carry before getting injured. This will be his final year of college eligibility after starting his college career with two seasons at Gardner-Webb.

Though, the running back room goes deeper than just Brown.

“I like the depth of that room,” Mora said. “They’re all a little bit different kinds of runners; they give us a little different flavor.”

Early in the scrimmage, two other UConn transfers connected on a big play. Farrar found Terrence Smith Jr. for a near 50-yard touchdown. Smith Jr.’s name has been mentioned often this spring, as he continues to make big plays.

Smith Jr. is just one name on the lengthy list of transfers who came over with Mora.

“The guys that came from UConn came for a reason,” Mora said. “We knew what their standards were. We knew they understood the culture that we are trying to build (here).”

Mora said the players are “embracing” the culture and expressed excitement about it.

This embrace was on display when the fight song played after the game. There was visible passion from the players as they sang along in green and gold.

“The thing that gave me goosebumps was being able to go over there and stand in front of the band and play the alma mater,” Mora said. “Seeing the guys feel the brotherhood, that’s one thing you don’t get anywhere else in life.”

Mora said running out of the tunnel and going through all the motions of a real game felt “pretty close to game day.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Mora had high praise for one first-year linebacker in particular.

“Jaylen King is one (first-year) that stands out for me,” Mora said. “He is an outstanding athlete, has really good football intelligence and is a really good tackler. He’s undersized right now, but we will find a spot for him on the field.”

King notched 198 tackles and 20 sacks over his final two high school seasons and now looks to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.

But the play of the day on the defensive side of the ball belonged to returning defensive lineman Peyton Garrett. The sophomore blew up a short pass, making the interception and taking it 10 yards for a pick-six return touchdown.

Mora said a lot of the action on Saturday was “vanilla” in terms of playbook depth but garnered excitement nonetheless. With spring camp winding down, anticipation continues to build for the debut Pac-12 season and the Mora era of CSU football.

Reach Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

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