Medrano: How Canvas Stadium ranks among new Pac-12 football stadiums

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With Colorado State exiting the Mountain West for the newly aligned Pac-12, conference members arise in addition to some familiar schools. This resurrection of the Pac-12 comes just two years after 10 of the 12 teams departed from the conference, leaving only Washington State and Oregon State.

The new football conference builds around those two teams and includes Boise State, CSU, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State.

But how do the football stadiums rank?

1. Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State

Opened: 1980

Capacity: 40,727

To some, FSU’s stadium may come off as similar in style to the Rose Bowl Stadium. The comparison is solid, as the Rose Bowl Stadium is known for its iconic history, and the Bulldogs are known for its home-game record of 187-61-2. This is all thanks to the red wave of fans, as they consistently pack their house.

FSU has played 34 games with over 40,000 fans in the stands.

2. Albertsons Stadium, Boise State

Opened: 1970

Capacity: 36,363

Known for its iconic blue turf field, BSU’s stadium has always been in the spotlight.

Albertsons Stadium has gone through major upgrades, such as the addition of the Stueckle Sky Center, which brings luxury seating, loge boxes and an upgraded press box — ideal for a school that has national recognition in athletics and football.

The stadium has gone through seating capacity upgrades several times, dating back to 1974, 1997 and 2008.

3. Canvas Stadium, Colorado State

Opened: 2017

Capacity: 41,000

The construction of CSU’s stadium brought games back to campus, helping cultivate student presence after moving from the former Hughes Stadium. The $220 million project brought a 4,242 square foot main video board, classrooms and in-stadium football facilities.

In theme with the local aspect of Fort Collins, the stadium also has an open north porch dedicated to New Belgium Brewery.

4. Reser Stadium, Oregon State

Opened: 1953

Capacity: 35,548

OSU’s stadium has gone through several renovations and improvements since 2005.

Some of these include their video board, installed before the 2022 season, which the school said is one of the largest on the West Coast. The Beavers’ home field is known for its sleek turf field with bold end zones.

Reser Stadium has hosted big-time Pac-12 games, like its matchup against Oregon in 2012, which reached an attendance record of 47,249, surpassing the current seating capacity.

5. Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State

Opened: 2022

Capacity: 35,000

The stadium widely took inspiration from Canvas Stadium, as it carries the same open stature. However, it had a higher budget of $310 million for creation.

The stadium is loud and energetic thanks to the student section’s organized efforts. The students also frequently join in on the band’s performance of the “SDSU Fight Song.”

6. UFCU Stadium, Texas State

Opened: 1981

Capacity: 28,388

TSU’s stadium is known for having some of the best digital displays in the Sun Belt, its current conference. The stadium is architecturally unique from the outside, giving off more of a building look rather than a stadium.

7. Martin Stadium, Washington State

Opened: 1892

Capacity: 32,952

This stadium is unique, as a 1970 fire destroyed over 6,000 seats. It was also the first college stadium to increase seating capacity by digging the field deeper and extending the seats down rather than building more seating from the top.

The stadium is known for having a closed-off atmosphere, as seating wraps around the majority of the field.

8. Maverik Stadium, Utah State

Opened: 1968

Capacity: 25,513

Maverik Stadium is on the lower end of stadium capacity, as the only two-deck seating is on one side and the rest of the seating only has one deck. In 2012, the playing surface was switched to Astroturf Gameday Grass 3D60 Extreme.

The seating is surrounded by natural trees and grass on three of the four corners of the stadium, giving an organic and natural feel to the game day atmosphere.

Reach Aron Medrano at sports@collegian.com or on social media @AronMedrano27.

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