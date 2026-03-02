Ford: Moving on from CSU’s state pride jerseys isn’t a good thing

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

The Colorado State state pride football jerseys are not returning next year.

On Feb. 11, the 2026 Colorado State football schedule was released. However, there was one glaring gap in the schedule: no state pride game.

The state pride jerseys have been loved since their release, receiving wide approval from students and fans alike. It’s always a joy to see them being worn by the players or repped by fans in Canvas Stadium.

With the announcement of the schedule, questions sprung up about whether or not fans will see the return of the jerseys. The Coloradoan’s Kevin Lytle confirmed we will not be seeing them come back.

This is a shame for CSU, as many students regard them as the best jersey the team rocks on the field. The cool white design and the callback to the state flag look amazing. The jerseys were a breath of fresh air in terms of style, standing out in the best way from the other color ways worn by the team.

These jerseys helped put the “state” in Colorado State, bringing a sense of pride for where we live that connected CSU community members to the mountains and plains that surround us.

For Colorado residents, the jerseys were even more meaningful, drawing inspiration from the flag that we’ve grown up with and loved throughout our lives. They certainly were unique, and they served the team very well.

When you see the state flag represented by the team, it catches your attention and makes you appreciate being a fan of a Colorado football team.

Some argue the jerseys cause confusion because they don’t represent the school colors or the mascot, and this causes the jerseys to not quite fit in with the school. I disagree, and I think the standout nature of the uniforms adds to what makes them so cool.

These jerseys weren’t only good in terms of style. They also brought a lot of positive attention to the school. Plenty of people took note of the style and appreciated CSU’s football program because of it.

Although they haven’t been around for long, they have made their impact. In today’s college football climate, having a flashy jersey design is more important than ever. And with the trends among the general public shifting toward cooler-looking jerseys, it is important to keep the best designs around.

With social media, public engagement is crucial, and one of the best ways to gain a positive following is good apparel. Fans want something they can style and have fun wearing.

By removing popular styles, CSU is alienating the portion of fans who find enjoyment in the fashion side of sports. A style as unique and attention grabbing as the state pride palette doesn’t come along every year.

Jersey styles naturally change through the years, but with these uniforms, it’s shocking that CSU is moving on from them so soon.

Despite their run being cut short, the state pride jerseys have made a lasting impression, and I am certain they will be remembered fondly for years to come.

Reach Mason Ford at sports@collegian.com or on social media @mason_ford2891.

