Miami Dolphins select Mohamed Kamara in 5th round of NFL Draft

With the 158th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins took Colorado State pass rusher Mohamed Kamara.

Kamara was one of the best to ever do it at CSU. He is coming off of a career year in which he totaled 13 sacks, won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, was named an FWAA and Phil Steele second-team All-American and launched himself into second in the all-time sack ranks at CSU with 30.5 career sacks.

Not only did Kamara have one of the best defensive seasons CSU has seen, but he brought that dominance to the NFL Combine, where he was one of the best performers in his position.

The NFL gave Kamara a score of 72, 10th among all edge rushers. Kamara also had the third-best time among edge rushers in both the 10-yard split, finishing in 1.58 seconds, and 40-yard dash, running a 4.57. Kamara also finished fifth in bench press, pushing out 23 reps.

Kamara joins former CSU linebacker Shaquil Barrett in Miami and likely slots in as a nice young depth piece right now for the Dolphins.

Kamara fell down the draft into late in the fifth round after being a projected third or early fourth-round pick. He has the chance to provide great value for the spot he was drafted at.

