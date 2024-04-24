Top stories
Miami Dolphins select Mohamed Kamara in 5th round of NFL Draft

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
April 27, 2024
Colorado+State+University+defensive+lineman+Mohamed+Kamara+%288%29+runs+for+the+Utah+Tech+quarterback.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech University quarterback Sept. 30. CSU won 41-20.

With the 158th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins took Colorado State pass rusher Mohamed Kamara.

Kamara was one of the best to ever do it at CSU. He is coming off of a career year in which he totaled 13 sacks, won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year, was named an FWAA and Phil Steele second-team All-American and launched himself into second in the all-time sack ranks at CSU with 30.5 career sacks.

Not only did Kamara have one of the best defensive seasons CSU has seen, but he brought that dominance to the NFL Combine, where he was one of the best performers in his position.

The NFL gave Kamara a score of 72, 10th among all edge rushers. Kamara also had the third-best time among edge rushers in both the 10-yard split, finishing in 1.58 seconds, and 40-yard dash, running a 4.57. Kamara also finished fifth in bench press, pushing out 23 reps.

Kamara joins former CSU linebacker Shaquil Barrett in Miami and likely slots in as a nice young depth piece right now for the Dolphins.

Kamara fell down the draft into late in the fifth round after being a projected third or early fourth-round pick. He has the chance to provide great value for the spot he was drafted at.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
