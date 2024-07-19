Isaiah Stevens impresses at NBA Summer League, fuels momentum for 2-way contract

Isaiah Stevens is privy on what it takes to achieve the spectacular inside Thomas & Mack Center.

While no longer in a Colorado State uniform, Stevens continued to impress the basketball world as he helped lead the Miami Heat to the NBA 2k25 Summer League Championship Game, where the Heat won 120-118 in overtime. Stevens fouled out late in the fourth quarter but put up a respectable four points and six assists to help lead the Heat to victory.

After his legendary collegiate career for the Rams, Stevens went undrafted before signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat.

Stevens boasts an array of accolades coming out of CSU, including Mountain West Freshman of the Year, being named to the First-Team All-MW three times, becoming a top-10 finalist for the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award and leading CSU in both all-time points and assists.

Despite all of his hardware, Stevens initially flew under the radar. But with poise and maturity, he has taken the summer league by storm, coming out with scorching hot numbers.

He’s shot splits of 59-64-89 and averaged nine points, three rebounds and eight assists. Of all players who have played multiple games in the summer league, Stevens ranks No. 3 in assists.

While Stevens has put up some good-looking numbers, the value he’s brought to Miami doesn’t lie within the box score, but instead with how he’s been able to unlock first-round pick Kel’el Ware.

The big out of Indiana has had his fair share of eye-popping lobs coming off of a Stevens’ feed. The Stevens-to-Ware pick-and-roll has been an effective play the Heat have utilized throughout their championship run.

While Stevens has yet to sign a contract to play at the next level, his run this summer makes that an unlikely outcome for the upcoming season. Because Stevens signed an Exhibit 10 contract, the Heat reserve the right to convert his contract to a two-way up until the day before the NBA season, which commences on Oct. 22.

The Heat already have all three of their two-way slots filled, meaning they will either need to waive one, sign Stevens to a full NBA contract or let Stevens take his talents elsewhere.

