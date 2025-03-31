Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
2025 CSU men’s basketball transfer portal tracker

Michael Hovey and Sophie Webb
April 2, 2025
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Colorado State University students cheer on the men’s basketball team during its game against San Jose State in Moby Arena March 4. CSU won 83-56.

Editors NoteThis post will continue to be updated as players announce where they will play next season.

The transfer portal continues to reshape college basketball, and Colorado State men’s basketball is no exception. Stay informed here as players announce their decisions to transfer in or out of CSU for the 2025-26 season.

See below for attached live updates with additional information on each player as commitments are announced.

Transfers out

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: A 6-foot-8 forward, Crocker-Johnson averaged 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and led the Rams with 27 blocks this season. He committed to Minnesota hours after entering the transfer portal, reuniting with former coach Niko Medved.

Transfers in

Carey Booth: A 6-foot-10 Colorado native, Booth brings experience from Illinois and Notre Dame. He played in 21 games off the bench for the Fighting Illini last season and started 19 games as a freshman with the Fighting Irish, averaging 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Booth is the son of Calvin Booth, general manager for the Denver Nuggets.

Reach Sophie Webb and Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb or @michaelfhovey.

