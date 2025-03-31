Breaking: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson continues trend, entering transfer portal as ‘do not contact’

Kyan Evans has opened the floodgates.

Evans led the march of Colorado State men’s basketball players entering the transfer portal March 29. Shortly after, Jaden Steppe and Luke Murphy followed his lead.

And the fourth player to test his fortune in the portal this postseason is none other than sophomore Jaylen Crocker-Johnson as a “do not contact,” a source told 247 Sports.

After the star of the team, Nique Clifford, finished his collegiate season, there were shoes left to be filled for the upcoming season. His successor was most likely going to be Evans, but after he entered the portal, eyes fell onto Crocker-Johnson.

The 6-foot-8 forward had a consistent season with the Rams as a notable player — averaging 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, and led the team in blocks with a total of 27 this season — especially in CSU’s last game against Maryland, during which Crocker-Johnson ignited a competitive spirit coming into the second half of the game, making his first two 3’s.

Prior to his time with the Rams, he spent a season at Arkansas at Little Rock and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year after playing 33 of 34 games, shooting 50.4% from the field and averaging 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Although the transfer portal has endless possibilities, the fact that he is listed as a “do not contact” strongly hints that Crocker-Johnson already has a school in mind.

CSU appears to be having a tough start to the offseason, with four players entering the portal and potentially leaving, along with the exit of former coach Niko Medved. If these players find themselves at different schools, fans can expect to see a primarily new starting roster going into the 2025-26 season.

