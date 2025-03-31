Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson continues trend, entering transfer portal as ‘do not contact’

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 1, 2025
Collegian | Ava Puglisi
Jaylen Crocker-Johnson shoots a layup during Colorado State University’s game against Adams State University in an exhibition game Oct. 30. CSU won 90-74.

Kyan Evans has opened the floodgates. 

Evans led the march of Colorado State men’s basketball players entering the transfer portal March 29. Shortly after, Jaden Steppe and Luke Murphy followed his lead.

And the fourth player to test his fortune in the portal this postseason is none other than sophomore Jaylen Crocker-Johnson as a “do not contact,” a source told 247 Sports.

After the star of the team, Nique Clifford, finished his collegiate season, there were shoes left to be filled for the upcoming season. His successor was most likely going to be Evans, but after he entered the portal, eyes fell onto Crocker-Johnson.

The 6-foot-8 forward had a consistent season with the Rams as a notable player — averaging 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, and led the team in blocks with a total of 27 this season — especially in CSU’s last game against Maryland, during which Crocker-Johnson ignited a competitive spirit coming into the second half of the game, making his first two 3’s.

Prior to his time with the Rams, he spent a season at Arkansas at Little Rock and was named the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year after playing 33 of 34 games, shooting 50.4% from the field and averaging 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Although the transfer portal has endless possibilities, the fact that he is listed as a “do not contact” strongly hints that Crocker-Johnson already has a school in mind.

CSU appears to be having a tough start to the offseason, with four players entering the portal and potentially leaving, along with the exit of former coach Niko Medved. If these players find themselves at different schools, fans can expect to see a primarily new starting roster going into the 2025-26 season.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on X @sophgwebb.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
April Fools': LeBron James joins CSU men's basketball
April Fools': LeBron James joins CSU men's basketball
A male basketball player weraing a white and green jersey with the number 0 dribbles the ball down the court as a packed crowd watches him.
Kyan Evans enters transfer portal, CSU men's basketball awaits decision
Guard Nique Clifford (10) dribbles around a University of Maryland player during Colorado State University's game in Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle March 23. CSU lost 72-71.
Where will he land?: Projecting Nique Clifford's best fit in 2025 NBA draft
More in Homepage
horoscopes
Horoscopes April 1st, 2025
bitches chart
April Fools': How many bitches could a CSU major pull if majors pulled bitches?
April Fools': Elon Musk buys NIL rights of CSU student-athletes, effective immediately
April Fools': Elon Musk buys NIL rights of CSU student-athletes, effective immediately
More in Men's Basketball
Image of CSU men's basketball players.
Collegian roundtable discusses CSU men's basketball 2024-25 season
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: Ali Farokhmanesh named CSU men's basketball head coach
Colorado State University men's basketball Head Coach Niko Medved walks towards the Ram’s locker room at halftime before being stopped for an interview
Breaking: CSU men's basketball coach Niko Medved to leave next season, join Minnesota
About the Contributor
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is back at The Collegian for her third semester, taking on the sports editor role. As a first-year student at CSU, she is pursuing a journalism and media communication degree. After beginning her journalism career in high school, she joined The Collegian in her senior year, contributing to several desks including sports, arts and entertainment, news and life and culture. In her first year at CSU, she dedicated the majority of her time to being a beat writer for women’s volleyball and basketball and found a passion for sports writing. As an editor, she now aims to help other writers discover their own passions. Webb’s favorite parts about working for the sports desk are covering tight, nail-biting games and interviewing athletes for feature stories. She gets to learn about the person behind the jersey, making her appreciate the game that much more. Her goal is to carve a place for herself at The Collegian and immerse herself in sports along with learning the ins and outs of CSU Athletics so she can act as a resource for sports writers. She eventually wants to pursue a career within the field and hopes to make an impact. Webb is excited to explore all aspects of journalism and media and is eager to grow both as a writer and as a professional during her time at CSU.