The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Kyan Evans enters transfer portal, CSU men’s basketball awaits decision

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
March 31, 2025
Collegian | Lauren Mascardo
Kyan Evans (0) dribbles the ball down the court in the Colorado State University basketball game against the United States Air Force Academy Jan. 16. CSU won in overtime 78-69.

Colorado State men’s basketball guard Kyan Evans has entered the transfer portal, marking the first CSU player to do so this offseason. The news was first reported by Sam Kayser of League Ready. Evans has yet to make a formal announcement on social media.

The 6-foot-2 point guard played a crucial role in the Rams’ 2024-25 season, averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game as a sophomore in his first year as a starter. The young player showed flashes early in the year, but he matured into a critical piece by the postseason. With two great guards developing at CSU in the past few years, Evans looked ready to step into a featured role.

He gained national attention during the NCAA Tournament, drilling a program-record six 3-pointers in CSU’s first-round win over Memphis. He finished the season shooting 45% from beyond the arc, topping the charts for the Rams.

Evans’ decision comes in the wake of significant changes within the CSU program.

Former head coach Niko Medved left Fort Collins to take a coaching job at Minnesota, and longtime assistant  Ali Farokhmanesh was promoted to replace him. Farokhmanesh worked closely with Evans over the past two seasons, leading some to believe the guard would remain at CSU. However, the evolving nature of college basketball means roster turnover is increasingly common, with the transfer portal playing a major role in team-building.

Within the conference, Mountain West Player of the Year, Donovan Dent, and MW Freshman of the Year, Magoon Gwath, hit the transfer portal within days of its opening. Dent committed to UCLA — a Big 10 school like UMN — while Gwath is still searching for a fit.

While entering the portal does not necessarily mean Evans is leaving, players don’t often return to their original team once they explore transfer options. Evans has not ruled out a return to CSU, but with interest from other programs likely high — especially after his March Madness breakout — his future remains uncertain.

Reach Michael Hovey asports@collegian.com or on X @michaelfhovey.

