Ali Farokhmanesh aims to build on CSU men’s basketball foundation as head coach

Times are changing.

Since Colorado State men’s basketball introduced its new head coach, Ali Farokhmanesh, the program has officially entered a new phase. Addressing the media at his introductory press conference March 28, Farokhmanesh reflected on the journey that brought him to this moment.

Having grown up in a coaching environment — his parents were women’s volleyball coaches at Washington State — he was surrounded by high-level competition from an early age. He recalled watching his parents’ teams make deep postseason runs, which shaped his own coaching aspirations.

Farokhmanesh steps into the role following Niko Medved’s tenure, inheriting a program that has gained national recognition. His transition comes at a pivotal time, as CSU prepares for its move to the Pac-12 and faces increasing competition in college basketball.

Despite the challenges, he has a strong connection to the university, built over years as an assistant coach. Athletic Director John Weber and the program did a quick search for other potential candidates following the job opening but soon selected Farokhmanesh. While the hiring process was thorough, it reinforced his belief that CSU was the right fit for him as a head coach.

“From a basketball perspective, (Farokhmanesh has) an elite basketball IQ; (he is) an elite recruiter, an elite developer,” Weber said. “We’ve got three players in the league now. Three of the last four years, we got a player in the league, and it is just an unbelievable opportunity to keep that kind of talent here at Colorado State and continue to grow on the foundation that we’ve got.”

Weber and CSU clearly liked what they heard from the former associate head coach, and he certainly had the support of the players and the Ram community. Various people rallied on social media in the days leading up to Farokhmanesh’s confirmation, with some dubbing the hire a no-brainer.

The continuity earned with an in-house hire seems natural, as it can strengthen the bonds within CSU’s system, and that’s what the new head coach emphasizes. With the transfer portal open, many wonder how he plans to retain key players — many of whom made an appearance at his introduction ceremony.

“There’s not really a pitch,” Farokhmanesh said. “It’s a family thing. I’m going to show up for them. They’re showing up for me, and that’s established from culture. And that culture is what’s driven from top down, but it’s lived every day by the people that we bring in. And that’s the character (of) kids we’re going to bring in because at some point, the best teams are player-led, and when they can drive the culture, once we establish the culture, that’s what creates a winning program.”

Family has been a key theme in Farokhmanesh’s coaching philosophy, both in his personal life and on the team. He credited his wife, Mallory, for her role in keeping things organized within their own family and expressed his intention to maintain a close-knit team atmosphere, similar to what Medved established.

During his speech, he acknowledged the accomplishments of the current roster, particularly their ability to exceed expectations despite early-season struggles. Following a historic season in his last game as assistant coach, Farokhmanesh has something to aspire to and surpass. He highlighted the team’s perseverance and unity as core values that will continue to define the program.

Farokhmanesh also recognized the coaches who helped shape his career, particularly Medved, who gave him a significant opportunity at CSU. He recalled their first meeting in Northern Iowa as a pivotal moment in his coaching journey.

“But the biggest thing (about Medved) is (that) he set me up to learn about the things I didn’t know about,” Farokhmanesh said. “In terms of meeting people, how you talk to people, when do you need to go say this … and then treating people the right way. And knowing that, like, this is a people business, and that’s the only thing that matters. It always will be the only thing that matters. And that’s that’s what I learned from Niko, is people. And it sounds simple, but when you keep it simple, good things happen, too.”

Looking ahead, he expressed his confidence in the team’s future, emphasizing a commitment to both on-court success and community engagement. Farokhmanesh stressed that the program will continue to build strong relationships within Fort Collins and maintain a presence beyond basketball.

In a changing NCAA landscape, building lasting relationships is harder to achieve. The transfer portal will make four-year program players rarer, but Farokhmanesh’s commitment seems sincere.

While coaching transitions often come with uncertainty, Farokhmanesh made it clear that he, too, was invested in CSU for the long term. He mentioned turning down other opportunities in favor of staying with the program and waiting for the right time to step into a leadership role.

His approach moving forward will focus on assembling a coaching staff that understands CSU’s culture and recruiting players who align with the program’s values. In that, he’s already succeeded in retaining assistants Ken Deweese and Tim Shelton. Their more personal relationships are similar to Farokhmanesh’s, and it’s clear he’s trying to build from within to help players manage the new collegiate sports environment.

“I didn’t have anybody DMing me or texting me when I was 22 to start the season,” Farokhmanesh said. “They see that every day, and that’s hard to go through. And we’re there for them, and that’s why I wanted coach Deweese to stay. That’s why I wanted coach Shelton to stay, is because they feel the same way that I do. They care about the character of (the players), and they want to be there for these guys, too.”

