Myrtle Beach vs. Charleston: Which Coastal South Carolina City is Right for You?

Coastal South Carolina is home to two distinct yet equally appealing cities: Myrtle Beach and Charleston. Both boast beautiful shorelines, warm Southern charm, and unique lifestyles—but which one is the right fit for you?

Whether you’re looking for an affordable beach town or a historic, culturally rich city, this guide breaks down key differences, including cost of living, job opportunities, housing, lifestyle, and more to help you decide.

Cost of Living: Affordable vs. Upscale Living

One of the biggest differences between Myrtle Beach and Charleston is the cost of living.

Myrtle Beach is significantly more affordable, with living costs approximately 8-9% lower than Charleston.

The median home price in Myrtle Beach is $305,719, compared to $493,200 in Charleston.

Renting is also cheaper—$650 for a one-bedroom apartment in Myrtle Beach versus $930 in Charleston.

Basic expenses like utilities and groceries tend to be more budget-friendly in Myrtle Beach.

While Charleston has higher costs, it also offers a 5-7% higher average salary, balancing some of the expense. However, if affordability and financial flexibility are priorities, Myrtle Beach is the better choice.

Housing Markets: Vacation Vibes vs. Historic Charm

The real estate market in these cities reflects their unique personalities:

Myrtle Beach is known for vacation homes, oceanfront condos, and suburban communities like Carolina Forest that offer modern amenities, pools, and golf courses. It’s also investor-friendly, attracting short-term rental buyers due to the city’s 20 million annual visitors.

Charleston, on the other hand, blends historic architecture with luxury living. The French Quarter and South of Broad neighborhoods feature restored 18th-century homes with cobblestone streets and wrought-iron gates—many priced over $1 million.

For those seeking historic charm and long-term stability, Charleston is ideal. If you prefer a resort-like atmosphere with investment potential, Myrtle Beach stands out.

Job Market: Tourism vs. Diverse Industries

Job opportunities vary greatly between these two cities:

Charleston has a diversified economy, with thriving industries in aerospace (Boeing), healthcare (MUSC Health), and tech (Blackbaud, BoomTown). The median household income is $95,000, and the employment rate is solid at 67%.

Myrtle Beach is heavily reliant on tourism, with jobs in hospitality, retail, and entertainment. While seasonal fluctuations affect job stability, the city offers flexible and service-based work—ideal for retirees, remote workers, and entrepreneurs in vacation rentals or golf course management.

For career growth and high-paying professional jobs, Charleston is the clear winner. If you’re looking for a laid-back, tourism-driven job market, Myrtle Beach may be a better fit.

Lifestyle and Culture: Relaxed Beaches vs. Historic Sophistication

The lifestyles in Myrtle Beach and Charleston cater to different personalities and interests:

Myrtle Beach is casual and activity-driven, with 60 miles of coastline, over 80 golf courses, and attractions like Family Kingdom Amusement Park and Ripley’s Aquarium. Evenings are lively with seafood buffets, neon-lit mini-golf, and live entertainment at places like the Carolina Opry.

Charleston offers a more refined cultural experience, featuring historic sites, fine dining, and artistic festivals. Strolling along The Battery, exploring Middleton Place Plantation, or dining at James Beard Award-winning restaurants like FIG defines the Charleston lifestyle.

If you’re drawn to a relaxed, family-friendly beach town, Myrtle Beach is a great choice. If you love history, food, and arts, Charleston is unmatched.

Weather: Ocean Breezes vs. Southern Heat

Both cities share a humid subtropical climate, but there are key differences:

Myrtle Beach enjoys cooler ocean breezes, with summer highs around 87°F—slightly milder than Charleston’s 91°F.

Charleston is more humid and experiences occasional heatwaves. However, its winter temperatures (44°F) are slightly warmer than Myrtle Beach’s 38°F.

Both cities face hurricane risks, but Charleston is more vulnerable due to its low-lying geography. Flood insurance is highly recommended for coastal properties in either location.

Transportation: Walkability vs. Car Dependency

Getting around differs between the two cities:

Charleston is more walkable, especially downtown, and has a public transportation system (CARTA). It’s also bike-friendly, with paths like the West Ashley Greenway.

Myrtle Beach is car-dependent, with limited public transit (Coast RTA buses). However, commutes are shorter (16.5 minutes vs. Charleston’s 26.6 minutes). Golf carts are also popular in certain neighborhoods, adding to the vacation-like feel.

If you prefer a walkable city, Charleston is ideal. If you don’t mind driving and enjoy shorter commutes, Myrtle Beach works well.

Education & Family Life: Schools and Activities

For families, Charleston excels in education, while Myrtle Beach offers more outdoor entertainment:

Charleston has top-rated schools like Academic Magnet High, alongside educational attractions like the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

Myrtle Beach is improving in education but is better known for family-friendly activities like mini-golf, Alligator Adventure, and Huntington Beach State Park.

If school quality is a top priority, Charleston is the stronger option. If affordable family fun is more important, Myrtle Beach delivers.

Retirement: Leisure vs. Cultural Engagement

Both cities attract retirees, but for different reasons:

Myrtle Beach is one of the most affordable retirement destinations in the U.S., with 55+ communities like Del Webb Carolina Lakes offering resort-style amenities.

Charleston attracts retirees who want a culturally rich lifestyle, with luxury retirement communities in places like Kiawah Island and access to world-class healthcare at MUSC.

For a laid-back, budget-friendly retirement, Myrtle Beach is excellent. For upscale, culture-focused retirement, Charleston is a better fit.

Safety: Crime Rates and Community

Safety varies significantly between the two cities:

Charleston has a lower crime rate, with 258 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, compared to Myrtle Beach’s 2,771.

Most crime in Myrtle Beach is concentrated in tourist areas, while residential communities like Carolina Forest and Grande Dunes are safer.

If crime is a concern, Charleston is the safer choice. However, with proper precautions, Myrtle Beach’s residential neighborhoods remain peaceful.

Final Thoughts: Which City is Right for You?

Your choice between Myrtle Beach and Charleston depends on your lifestyle and priorities:

Choose Myrtle Beach if you want an affordable, laid-back beach town, perfect for retirees, seasonal workers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Choose Charleston if you prefer a historic, culturally rich city with job opportunities, fine dining, and high-end real estate.

No matter where you choose, both cities offer an incredible coastal lifestyle. Ready to make the move? Consider hiring a trusted moving company serving South Carolina to ensure a stress-free transition!