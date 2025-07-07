Test automation and continuous integration – the key to faster and safer software delivery

Test automation and continuous integration (CI) enable development teams to shorten the time to deliver new features while reducing the risk of failures. Read the article to find out what you can gain by using them in your company.

Benefits of test automation

Test automation is a key enabler of speed and efficiency in software development. By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, your team can focus on innovation and quality. What can you expect from implementing test automation?

Faster test cycles and shorter time to market

Automated tests run many times faster than manual tests. This lets you release more updates and respond faster to market needs.

Early error detection

Automation helps you run tests every time you change the code. This way, you can spot and fix bugs before they hit production.

Higher accuracy and consistency

Automated testing eliminates the risk of human error, ensuring consistency and reliability of results.

Better test coverage

Automation lets you test more cases. By implementing automation with Scalosoft, you can easily test scenarios and regressions that are difficult to check manually.

Cost savings

At the start, you need to invest in setting up automated tests, but later you can reuse them, significantly reducing testing costs in the long run.

How does test automation reduce manual errors?

Unlike manual tests, which can depend on the person testing and their mood, automated tests always follow the same steps in the same way. This eliminates errors related to human error.

Tests that run automatically for every code change let you spot potential issues before they reach later stages of the project. Automation also lets you test a much wider range of cases, reducing the risk of missing important bugs.

The role of continuous integration (CI) in secure and fast delivery

By automatically integrating code changes from multiple developers and running tests at every stage, errors are detected before they can cause any problems. Each change is automatically tested as part of the pipeline, which immediately stops if it fails. This minimizes the risk of deploying faulty code to production.

A well-configured CI/CD pipeline guarantees that your software is always ready for deployment. With regular code integration and quick feedback, your team will communicate smoothly and avoid wasting time on unnecessary tasks.

What will you gain from implementing CI/CD?

Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) are not just technical practices — they’re strategic tools that drive better collaboration, faster releases, and fewer errors.

Fewer software defects

Organizations using CI/CD report up to 50% fewer errors after deployment and have a significantly lower failure rate than companies that have not implemented CI/CD.

Faster error identification and correction

Immediate feedback helps you fix defects faster and limits their negative impact on users.

Higher software quality

Thanks to repeatable implementation processes, the quality of the final product is higher. Simultaneously, the risk of production failures is significantly lower.

Test automation and CI/CD – your foundation for scalable, reliable software delivery

Test automation and CI/CD are crucial in eliminating human errors. By using them in your company, you ensure fast, repeatable, and reliable delivery of high-quality software.