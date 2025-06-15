‘No Kings’ protest draws thousands in Fort Collins to defend democracy

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on June 15 to correct a previously misattributed quote.

Thousands of Fort Collins community members gathered on the Lory Student Center Plaza Saturday morning to join in the nationwide “No Kings” protest, marking one of the largest statewide demonstrations since the 2020 social justice protests, according to Colorado Public Radio.

The demonstration, organized locally by IndivisibleNOCO, was held in response to a series of actions by President Donald Trump that many viewed as authoritarian threats to U.S. democracy.

“You can’t do all of these things that are unconstitutional and expect that we are going to sit back and take it,” said Sara Leu, a representative of IndivisibleNOCO. “We are going to defend our democracy. We are going to demand dignity. We are going to continue to say ‘enough’ to the power grab.”

The protest kicked off at 9:30 a.m. with live music by The States Music Duo followed by about an hour of speeches delivered by community members and other local organizations. In attendance was American Association of University Professors, STEM Interdisciplinary Rams Alliance, Young Democratic Socialists of America, Jewish Voice for Peace, League of Women Voters — Larimer County, NOCO NOW and Colorado 350.

“These intimidation tactics need to stop. Our students desperately need our help. Their education, their careers, even their lives are at risk. If we don’t raise our voices to protect our students’ free speech today, there will be no one to speak up for us tomorrow.” –Anders Fremstad, CSU professor

Notably, a handful of local elected officials also attended, including State Sen. Cathy Kipp, County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally, County Commissioner Kristen Stephens and State Rep. Yara Zokaie.

“Donald Trump will have us believe that patriotism means blind obedience to his power,” Zokaie said in a speech. “He’ll have us believe that to love our country means to fear our neighbors, but we are here to reject that lie.”

The crowd peacefully marched down College Avenue reciting chants such as “No KKK, no fascist USA, no kings,” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” with most participants leaving by 12:30 p.m. According to Leu, Fort Collins Police reported no incident or injury.

IndivisibleNOCO repeatedly emphasized their commitment to peaceful assembly and urged the crowd not to engage in any violence or potentially harmful behavior.

“All ‘No Kings’ events are committed to nonviolent action,” said an IndivisibleNOCO volunteer before the march. “We expect everyone here today to avoid or to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.”

The “No Kings” demonstrations came in the wake of several escalated protests over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles that prompted Trump to federalize the California Army National Guard and deploy 700 Marines to the state — an unprecedented move that many protesters pointed to as an example of Trump’s authoritarianism.

“Let me be clear, people practicing their rights are not threats; they’re patriots,” said Carla Felts, a U.S. Army Veteran. “Those who use authority, corruption and injustice to abandon their own interests, deploying military services against civilian communities — their own communities — that is not a president. That is a solitary dictator.”

Several participants echoed the sentiments expressed in L.A. and voiced their dissent for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, citing the agency’s covert arrest tactics, instances of detained individuals going missing and the lack of due process given to immigrants facing deportation.

“I’m a first-generation American, so I’m fighting for the right to be here,” said Francis, a protester who asked that her last name be kept off the record for safety reasons. “I definitely live in fear. We’ve been crying daily as my community is literally under attack.”

Other protesters emphasized the importance of free speech, especially given Trump’s ongoing actions against the press and the sudden revocation of visas from students who condemned U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas war.

Anders Fremstad, a Colorado State University professor, gave an emotional speech detailing his discovery that two of his students were asked to leave the U.S., likely due to their participation in a protest supporting Palestine. Fremstad then read parts of a letter written by a different CSU student who chose not to attend the “No Kings” protest for fear of deportation.

“I’m honored that this student trusted me enough to send me their letter, but it breaks my heart that they cannot openly criticize the indiscriminate bombing of starving children without risking torture and deportation by the U.S. government,” Fremstad said. “These intimidation tactics need to stop. Our students desperately need our help. Their education, their careers, even their lives are at risk. If we don’t raise our voices to protect our students’ free speech today, there will be no one to speak up for us tomorrow.”

Many protesters said they felt a sense of community and solidarity knowing that so many people of different backgrounds were willing to advocate for one another’s rights. Shawna, a protester who asked that her last name be kept anonymous, said she was pleased to see a wide variety of political ideologies represented in the group.

“If you are supportive of Trump, you might feel like there might be some shame or some hate that you might receive from people on the other side coming out of that,” she said. “But as someone who once supported Trump, I can say with full assurance that once you come to that understanding of what propaganda is and what it can do to your view of the world, stepping away from that and into the arms of a welcoming and loving community — such as the one that is here today — is all you really need to know that it’s OK to make a change.”

Additional issues emphasized in the march included the defunding of federal agencies and assistance programs; the military parade held in Washington D.C. in tandem with the “No Kings” protests; controversial policies embedded in the GOP’s proposed One Big Beautiful Bill Act; antiscience rhetoric from the government; political favoritism toward loyalists; U.S. involvement with Israel; noncompliance with judicial orders; and attempts to rollback civil rights, among many others.

Leu summarized the message of the movement, stating that the people are taking a stance against Trump’s inflation of the executive branch in favor of a democracy that serves the public.

“We don’t do kings,” Leu said. “We stand for actually taking care of people and ensuring that they have access to all of these services and that our tax dollars are going to help everyday, working Americans.”