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CSU chapter of Turning Point USA invites Gays Against Groomers to weekly meeting, discusses transgender issues

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
April 23, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Gays Against Groomers Director of Legislation Rich Guggenheim speaks to Colorado State University Turning Point USA members April 16.

Colorado State University’s Turning Point USA chapter hosted Gays Against Groomers at its weekly meeting last Thursday, bringing a conservative group known for opposing transgender-related policies to campus. The organization, founded by self-identified gay and lesbian members, says its mission is to protect children. 

Rich Guggenheim, the GAG’s director of legislation, spoke alongside GAG Director of Content Joe Jameson, who noted he uses an alias. They opened the lecture by drawing a distinction between gender-conforming queer identities and transgender identities within the LGBTQIA+ community, framing the latter as a chosen ideology.

“We have to stop coupling gender ideology and gender identity and gender expression with sexual orientation because it’s not the same thing,” Guggenheim said. “I’m here to talk about an ideology that harms individuals, an ideology that is harming children, an ideology that is harming families and (an ideology that) is ultimately destructive to our communities and our society. There is absolutely every reason for us to embrace exclusion and be intolerant of an ideology that is destructive to our society.”

The group’s message heavily centers on what they call “grooming,” or the act of covertly preparing a child for sexual exploitation. GAG argues exposing children to topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity is a prevalent example of grooming. 

“When you bring in LGBTQ+, a big part of that is sexual orientation, who you choose to have sexual relationships with or even romantic ones, which often lead into sexual relationships,” said Cammy Barnes, vice president of TPUSA CSU. “I think when we bring in the conversation about sex and kids start to ask questions, there are predators out there who are very determined and able to get into schools. When kids start asking questions, it’s a very vulnerable place for them and a very easy place for groomers to slip in, and bad things will happen.” 

GAG also warns that allowing minors to access gender-affirming care can potentially lead to misguided medical decisions, which the group likens to abuse. Jameson said the detransition stories he has heard demonstrates the “lie” of gender-affirming care.

“You hear all the detransition stories of things not working out, things falling apart, and you hear horror stories from detransitioners as they’re doing revision surgeries and all that stuff,” Jameson said. “My heart aches for them. I’m not mad at them. They’re sold a lie, and then they’re faced with the reality of, ‘I either have to own what’s left of my body or transition back,’ and that’s a scary reality.” 

Access to medical transition procedures even pose a threat to gay and lesbian individuals, Guggenheim argued, because it can be misused as a “cure” to same-sex attraction. 

“When we understand that a vast majority of children who identify as gender nonconforming or transgender grow up and become normal gay and lesbian adults, we’re literally ‘transing’ away the gay,” Guggenheim said. 

To help combat transgender-affirming rhetoric, Guggenheim suggested attendees prepare to debate what he called a “playbook” of pro-transgender arguments that are commonly used by progressive activists. He organized the arguments by alleged logical fallacy and suggested counternarratives attendees could use when discussing the topic. He first addressed the point that “trans rights are human rights,” arguing instead how trans rights infringe on women’s rights. 

“They demand the rights to strip women of their right to consent and say no to men in their spaces; …. that is the core of gender ideology,” Guggenheim said. “In the trans rights movement, they want to strip women and girls of their right to consent. So one of the things we need to understand is that the core of this is we’re protecting sex-based rights, and we are protecting sex-segregated spaces because, beyond that, the next step is women deserve the right to privacy. They deserve the right to safety.” 

As he addressed each progressive argument, Guggenheim repeatedly said that left-wing narratives centering on the emotional wellbeing of transgender children — including discussion of suicide rates — are disingenuous examples of emotional manipulation and gaslighting.

A 2020 study on the mental health of transgender youth concluded that at least 86% of transgender youth report suicidality and 56% report a previous suicide attempt; the study named “school belonging, emotional neglect by family and internalized self-stigma” as statistically significant contributors to the percentages.

Jameson added that the best way to rebut emotional arguments is to challenge the oppositions’ circular reasoning and persist in the debate.

“The goal is to make you feel shame,” Jameson said, referring broadly to arguments made by progressives. “The goal is to confuse you. The goal is to morally make you feel compromised, and that’s where weaponized empathy comes into play. And at the end of the day, the goal is to silence you, and they will not stop until they feel like they can. So keep pushing back.” 

As members of GAG spoke, a small group of protesters formed outside the building to chalk pro-transgender messages. Corey, who declined to provide a last name for fear of harassment, said GAG’s rhetoric is unproductive and harmful. 

“If you want to have a conversation where we talk about different views and we can have an educated discussion about that, great.” Corey said. “This is not an educated discussion. It never has been. They come on campus to spread hate, and they come on campus to convince other students to hate each other, which is not love. That’s not what campus is for.”

Protests written in chalk by Colorado State University students cover the ground outside Eddy Hall April 16. The CSU branch of Turning Point USA held a meeting in Eddy Hall where they invited speakers from the national group Gays Against Groomers. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

The Southern Poverty Law Center has classified GAG as an extremist group, stating that it “amplifies dehumanizing anti-trans rhetoric, perpetuates anti-LGBTQ+ stereotypes by falsely claiming that LGBTQ+ supporters of trans rights are dangerous to society — including equating gender-affirming health care with pedophilia and calling trans people a ‘bloodthirsty terrorist cult.’” 

Guggenheim said he disagrees with the designation and clarified the group is not focused on spreading hate to individuals, but that rather the group is combating movements that it believes to be harmful.

“The whole transgender movement is literally built on a foundation of pedophilia,” Guggenheim said. “They can call that hate, but it’s a verifiable fact.”

Jules DeVigne, president of TPUSA CSU, said he invited GAG as part of an initiative to spark debate and deepen the club’s understanding of conservative politics. These goals, DeVigne said, are central to the ethos of TPUSA CSU. 

“Our goal is to hear all perspectives, all sides, to make sure that we are very well educated on any type of topic, and we have a reason to stand firm in our beliefs for that topic,” DeVigne said. “With Gays Against Groomers, we believe that they are a good education line for the LGTBQ community, considering that they are from that exact community and they’re speaking out about some things that (the LGBTQIA+) community is doing.” 

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.