Uncertainty grows across campus following sudden revocation of 16 international student visas

Following confirmation that at least 16 international students at Colorado State University have had their visas revoked, some have expressed concern about a lack of response and support from the university. CSU has around 2,500 international students and scholars, according to the catalog website.

The revocations allegedly began in late March and were discussed during April’s Faculty Council meeting. Some staff and faculty expressed concerns at the meeting, and at the time, it was confirmed that six students had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The number has since risen to 16, as confirmed by University Marketing and Communications.

Visa revocations have been reported around the country since late March, both at public and private universities. The 18 schools that comprise the Big 10 athletic conference recently announced their mutual compact to stand up to the Trump administration, and other colleges in the state of Colorado have also seen student visas revoked. The University of Colorado has had 22 reported across all four of its campuses.

CSU administration has published statements on the Office of International Programs’ website, including one from Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax released April 4.

“We want to clarify some questions we’ve received about the visa revocations impacting some CSU international students,” the statement reads. “CSU has not been contacted by, nor has the institution been asked to provide student information to, the U.S. Department of State or Department of Homeland Security. To date, no specific justification for the visa revocations has been provided to the impacted individuals or CSU. We are working proactively with the students to help them connect with appropriate legal resources and understand their options. CSU is providing this support based on students’ personal decisions.”

“Everyone understands that the university is in an incredibly difficult position. But we are all in a very difficult position, and a lot of us are dealing with funding disappearing, financial difficulty, inability to travel (and) can’t go to see family. We are dealing with this on top of, then, a system that isn’t appearing to make the best efforts — from our perspective — to make us feel welcomed or supported.” -Anonymous CSU researcher

The vice provost was unable to respond to requests for comment or provide further information. CSU’s Student Legal Services office was also unable to offer information. The administration said students and faculty are encouraged to reach out to International Programs with questions and concerns.

For some members of the community the current uncertainty is very personal, as one CSU researcher working for the university on an international visa pointed out. The researcher, who requested that they not be identified in order to protect their safety, explained that the lack of communication from CSU leadership has left many international members of the campus community in the dark.

“We really only find out about these things after they’ve happened and often through third sources, not from the university,” they said.

The researcher mentioned a line in a recent email about the visa revocations but noted that administration said nothing further. The correspondence, initiated by a CSU SOURCE email, sent out latest headlines from March 31, 2025, and included a section labeled “Get updates on federal actions,” which states: “Information for international students who have had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of State has been posted on the federal updates page.”

The researcher felt unsupported by this and expressed frustration with the apparent lack of support.

“It actually makes you feel less supported rather than more supported,” they said. “It feels institutional and cold and pulls you to that end of the spectrum … rather than feeling appreciated.”

The university’s response to this issue — or lack thereof, as expressed by some students and faculty — comes amid announcements from universities across the country making public statements against the Trump administration. The researcher said they felt that remaining cognizant of the university’s difficult position while also remaining committed to international students, staff and faculty do not have to be opposing positions.

“Everyone understands that the university is in an incredibly difficult position,” they said. “But we are all in a very difficult position, and a lot of us are dealing with funding disappearing, financial difficulty, inability to travel (and) can’t go to see family. We are dealing with this on top of, then, a system that isn’t appearing to make the best efforts — from our perspective — to make us feel welcomed or supported.”

They also expressed frustration that students and faculty are being asked to go to the administration and argued that vulnerable people are “being asked to effectively stick their heads up” in order to receive support from the university.

“There is a sense that this whole situation is being framed as some sort of a binary, where the university has to be political and quiet, and that means they can’t outwardly support us,” they said. “But I think that’s a false dichotomy, a false binary. They could be doing both.”

The university has not provided any information about the students impacted for safety and privacy reasons. The latest update to the International Programs’ website April 9 contained travel guidance for international students and scholars.

Anders Fremstad, an associate professor in the economics department, shared concerns over students who have been impacted. He was informed that two students of his had their visas revoked, left the country and would be finishing the semester online but was not given information beyond that.

“It was shocking to get the email that one of our students had their visas revoked and that there was nothing we could do about it,” Fremstad said.

He also expressed support for taking legal action against the revocations.

“These visa revocations and self-deportations should be challenged in a court of law,” Fremstad said. “If universities simply facilitate these executive orders, it is unclear where they are going to stop.”

This is an ongoing issue, and updates will be made as they become available. Impacted students, staff and faculty can reach the Office of International Programs with questions and concerns.

