Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Uncertainty grows across campus following sudden revocation of 16 international student visas

Aubree Miller, News Editor
April 23, 2025
Collegian File Photo

Following confirmation that at least 16 international students at Colorado State University have had their visas revoked, some have expressed concern about a lack of response and support from the university. CSU has around 2,500 international students and scholars, according to the catalog website.

The revocations allegedly began in late March and were discussed during April’s Faculty Council meeting. Some staff and faculty expressed concerns at the meeting, and at the time, it was confirmed that six students had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The number has since risen to 16, as confirmed by University Marketing and Communications.

Visa revocations have been reported around the country since late March, both at public and private universities. The 18 schools that comprise the Big 10 athletic conference recently announced their mutual compact to stand up to the Trump administration, and other colleges in the state of Colorado have also seen student visas revoked. The University of Colorado has had 22 reported across all four of its campuses.

CSU administration has published statements on the Office of International Programs’ website, including one from Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax released April 4. 

“We want to clarify some questions we’ve received about the visa revocations impacting some CSU international students,” the statement reads. “CSU has not been contacted by, nor has the institution been asked to provide student information to, the U.S. Department of State or Department of Homeland Security. To date, no specific justification for the visa revocations has been provided to the impacted individuals or CSU. We are working proactively with the students to help them connect with appropriate legal resources and understand their options. CSU is providing this support based on students’ personal decisions.”

“Everyone understands that the university is in an incredibly difficult position. But we are all in a very difficult position, and a lot of us are dealing with funding disappearing, financial difficulty, inability to travel (and) can’t go to see family. We are dealing with this on top of, then, a system that isn’t appearing to make the best efforts — from our perspective — to make us feel welcomed or supported.” -Anonymous CSU researcher

The vice provost was unable to respond to requests for comment or provide further information. CSU’s Student Legal Services office was also unable to offer information. The administration said students and faculty are encouraged to reach out to International Programs with questions and concerns.

For some members of the community the current uncertainty is very personal, as one CSU researcher working for the university on an international visa pointed out. The researcher, who requested that they not be identified in order to protect their safety, explained that the lack of communication from CSU leadership has left many international members of the campus community in the dark. 

“We really only find out about these things after they’ve happened and often through third sources, not from the university,” they said.

The researcher mentioned a line in a recent email about the visa revocations but noted that administration said nothing further. The correspondence, initiated by a CSU SOURCE email, sent out latest headlines from March 31, 2025, and included a section labeled “Get updates on federal actions,” which states: “Information for international students who have had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of State has been posted on the federal updates page.”

The researcher felt unsupported by this and expressed frustration with the apparent lack of support.

“It actually makes you feel less supported rather than more supported,” they said. “It feels institutional and cold and pulls you to that end of the spectrum … rather than feeling appreciated.”

The university’s response to this issue — or lack thereof, as expressed by some students and faculty — comes amid announcements from universities across the country making public statements against the Trump administration. The researcher said they felt that remaining cognizant of the university’s difficult position while also remaining committed to international students, staff and faculty do not have to be opposing positions.

“Everyone understands that the university is in an incredibly difficult position,” they said. “But we are all in a very difficult position, and a lot of us are dealing with funding disappearing, financial difficulty, inability to travel (and) can’t go to see family. We are dealing with this on top of, then, a system that isn’t appearing to make the best efforts — from our perspective — to make us feel welcomed or supported.”

They also expressed frustration that students and faculty are being asked to go to the administration and argued that vulnerable people are “being asked to effectively stick their heads up” in order to receive support from the university.

“There is a sense that this whole situation is being framed as some sort of a binary, where the university has to be political and quiet, and that means they can’t outwardly support us,” they said. “But I think that’s a false dichotomy, a false binary. They could be doing both.”

The university has not provided any information about the students impacted for safety and privacy reasons. The latest update to the International Programs’ website April 9 contained travel guidance for international students and scholars. 

Anders Fremstad, an associate professor in the economics department, shared concerns over students who have been impacted. He was informed that two students of his had their visas revoked, left the country and would be finishing the semester online but was not given information beyond that.

“It was shocking to get the email that one of our students had their visas revoked and that there was nothing we could do about it,” Fremstad said.

He also expressed support for taking legal action against the revocations. 

“These visa revocations and self-deportations should be challenged in a court of law,” Fremstad said. “If universities simply facilitate these executive orders, it is unclear where they are going to stop.”

This is an ongoing issue, and updates will be made as they become available. Impacted students, staff and faculty can reach the Office of International Programs with questions and concerns.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Four women and two men sit at a table speaking in front of an audience.
Community Consumption Panel sheds light on sustainability at CSU
Hot Takes event discusses higher education, federal shifts with CSU faculty
Hot Takes event discusses higher education, federal shifts with CSU faculty
Dozens of students fill the senate chambers of the Associated Students of Colorado State University to share their experiences and listen to statements from others about the impact Cultural Resource Centers have had on them Feb. 19.
ASCSU Senate overrides DeSalvo's veto for budget transparency, supports student protests
More in Homepage
Students color on terracotta pots at Colorado State University's Earth Day Festival April 22. These were one of several items students could personalize and take home, others included food and flowers.
CSU's annual Earth Day Festival combines celebration, action
Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry
Rams Against Hunger supports international students through food insecurity
Photo courtesy of the Colorado State University College of Natural Sciences.
Kristen Buchanan appointed chair of CSU physics department
More in National
A large group of students walk together, holding a large banner in front of the group.
Department of Education's Dear Colleague letter challenges DEI policies in education
The Colorado State University Administration building faces north March 9, 2024.
Federal actions raise funding concerns for CSU, nationwide academic research
The Colorado State University Administration building faces north March 9, 2024.
Impoundment Control Act blocks federal funding pause, impacts on CSU faculty
About the Contributor
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.