Breaking: CSU confirms 6 international student visas have been revoked

Colorado State University has confirmed that six international students have had their visas revoked and that some have already left the country.

Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax confirmed the number at the April 1 Faculty Council meeting. The same information was also confirmed by Tiana Kennedy, the associate vice president for communications at CSU and the head of communications for the CSU System.

Michelle Stanley, interim vice provost for undergraduate affairs, gave further updates on the students impacted, stating that “they’re safe,” and one student has not left yet.

“We brought them, we escorted them to the airport, and we got them through security,” Stanley said. “… This is very new for us, and we’re learning and we’re reacting and we’re planning.”

Students made decisions to leave based on discussions with their families and advice from the Office of International Programs, Stanley and Fairfax said.

A March 29 statement to the international student and scholar communities was posted to the International Programs website.

“To CSU’s International Student and Scholar Community, we are aware that some CSU international students have been impacted by visa revocations and SEVIS terminations issued by the U.S. Department of State,” the statement reads.

“Affected students are advised to immediately contact the embassy of their home country, and the CSU Office of International Programs at (970) 491-5917 or isss@colostate.edu. We are working with our state and federal elected officials to ensure that our students are informed of all their options. Our international community is an integral part of Colorado State University, enriching our campus in countless ways. Please know that CSU deeply values our international student population and is committed to supporting you to the best of our abilities.”

Kennedy provided a statement from the university but was unable to share further information due to privacy concerns.

“Last night, we found out that one additional student has been impacted, so the total number is six,” Kennedy said. “Five international students have been impacted by visa revocations. For privacy reasons, we cannot provide additional information.”

The CSU Federal Updates’ university resources and guidance tab also states: “We are aware that some CSU international students have been impacted by visa revocations issued by the U.S. Department of State. Affected students are advised to immediately contact the embassy of their home country and the CSU Office of International Programs at (970) 491-5917 or isss@colostate.edu. We are working with our state and federal elected officials to ensure that our students are informed of all their options.”

This information was marked updated on March 28.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be made as information becomes available.

The following resources are available for international students and scholars:

CSU International Programs (970) 491-5917 Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed noon to 1 p.m., Monday-Friday, Laurel Hall Email inquiries: isss@colostate.edu Schedule an appointment with an international adviser Drop-in advising available Monday-Thursday, 10-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. If students need to contact the office after hours due to urgent circumstances, they have been advised to contact the CSU Police Department at 970-491-6425.



Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.