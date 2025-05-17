CSU speakers echo belonging, togetherness at first universitywide commencement in Canvas Stadium

For the first time in 30 years, a full Colorado State University graduating class tossed their caps in unison.

Universitywide Commencement, the first ceremony to be held in Canvas Stadium, recognized the full class of 2025 on Friday, May 16.

Replacing the previous structure of individual colleges holding ceremonies in Moby Arena, the changes to the CSU commencement format were announced in April 2024. The new format featured a universitywide ceremony, complemented by individual department ceremonies.

At a universitywide ceremony, graduates are addressed by keynote speakers and members of university and CSU System administration, along with the deans of their respective colleges. They were presented and recommended for conferral of their degrees by college, tassels were turned and caps were tossed.

At special department-specific ceremonies, students’ names are read, they walk across the stage and they receive their diploma covers.

The new commencement structure drew mixed feelings from students in attendance.

“I actually like it,” said graduating student Maddie Tate. “I was a little nervous. It was kind of nice having the walking ceremonies be a bit smaller.

Some students expressed displeasure of the commencement structure, which has been a hotly debated topic since its announcement.

“The wide, big university ceremony is really silly, so I’m really excited for the small one,” said Gail Chaim-Weismann, a student graduating with degrees in philosophy and communication studies.

“I’ve spoken with a couple of heads of colleges I’m in or I work for, just around, and it seems like some weren’t given a lot of resources to plan the smaller ones,” Chaim-Weismann said. “It seems like students aren’t really showing up to the bigger one. It feels a little bit like the ceremony isn’t being thrown for the students. It’s being thrown … somehow cheaper, I guess, for the school.”

All students expressed excitement to be graduating from CSU after four, or, in some cases, five years.

“I’m glad to be here five years (later); it took me five years to graduate,” said Richard Tran, a student graduating with a degree in graphic design. “And I’m really glad I chose CSU because I met a lot of cool people here.”

Following the ringing of the Old Main bell by commencement speaker Eugene Daniels, graduates processed into Moby Arena to be addressed in the ceremony.

Student body President Nick DeSalvo, class of 2025 graduate, opened the remarks with encouragement to fellow graduates about belonging.

“Throughout this journey, there were moments I questioned whether I truly belonged, whether others had earned their place here more than I had,” DeSalvo said. “But I’ve come to understand we are not here by accident. We are here because of the foundation built by our support systems, the people who lifted us up. … And if you’ve ever felt like me, … know this, you are not here by mistake.”

DeSalvo was recognized on the podium with other university officials and represented the class in his remarks, speaking toward the future the graduates will face.

“Our graduating class faces no shortage of challenges, and I’m not going to use this special moment to list them all today,” DeSalvo said. “But I will leave you with this: Be the change you wish to see. Use your education, not just as a credential, but as a catalyst for good — a catalyst to change the world.”

Following DeSalvo’s remarks, CSU President Amy Parsons spoke on the importance of democracy in higher education facing the future.

“Democracy isn’t just what happens in Washington or at the ballot box,” Parsons said. “It lives or falters in places like this. Democracy is not a given. It’s a habit, a discipline and a muscle, and during your time here, you have been strengthening that muscle every single day. And yes, that may sound lofty, but commencement is supposed to be lofty because our future needs leaders who know how to question with integrity and to act with courage and to participate with hope.”

Parsons then introduced commencement keynote speaker Eugene Daniels, a CSU journalism & media communication graduate. Daniels currently serves as the President of the White House Correspondents’ Association and co-host of a talk show on MSNBC called “The Weekend.” He previously covered the White House for Politico and is considered an expert on Kamala Harris. Daniels graduated from CSU in 2012 and was involved with The Collegian, CTV, College Avenue and KCSU while on campus after being recruited to play football before sustaining an injury.

Daniels reflected on an incident when his first boss told him that he sounded “too Black” to be on television news in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and how that experience gave him the courage to be self-accepting and follow paths of belonging, as inspired by his mother.

“What I learned was that not everyone is going to get you, and that’s OK because you all have come through the mean streets of FoCo, baby,” Daniels said. “You have been tested and tested, and you have come out on the other side, rocking robes and tassels. The world is going to try and change you. People and institutions are going to try and bend you to their purpose and their expectations of who you should be. They will challenge who you know you are, the person you’ve spent all this time on this campus discovering, excavating. But you have to remember that you belong in that meeting, that research facility, that doctor’s chair — in whatever room you find yourself in.”

Daniels emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and leaning into the imposter syndrome and doubts.

“(I’ve been told) I am too weary, too other, too different,” Daniels said. “It’s never been done like that because I have another way. I am too loud and I am too damn much, but I also belong in every single room I find myself in. So be you. See when you accept every piece of yourself, when you accept all of your sharp edges and your weird quirks, and you walk into the room your full self; you not only push past that fear, but you change the very nature and feel of the room.”

Daniels continued his speech by amending his guiding words, encouraging students to use belonging as a way to advocate for positive change.

“I have questioned presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress, activists, advocates, lobbyists, voters of every age, creed and color, and after every single one of those interviews, they all ask me some version of ‘How’d I do?’ because every single one of them is fighting their own imposter syndrome and trying to figure out if they belong,” Daniels said. “So when you get in that room with those fancy, terrifying people, remember they are fighting their own similar battles. Don’t tell her, but I am going to amend my mother’s saying a little bit today. You do indeed belong in every single room you find yourself in, but when you get there, you better be clear about what you’re doing and how you’re using that access.”

Following Daniels’ address, CSU conferred an honorary Doctorate degree to Kim Jordan, CEO of New Belgium Brewing Company and a member of the CSU Board of Governors.

Each college’s dean then proceeded to recommend their graduates to Parsons and CSU Board of Governors Vice Chair Nathaniel Easley.

Finally, Kristi Bohlender, executive director of CSU Alumni Association and senior associate vice president of University Advancement welcomed the graduates to the alumni network.

“Tonight, wherever your paths take you, your Alumni Association will be there,” said Bohlender, also the mother of a graduate. “We’ll be there to start you off on the right foot in your career by providing professional resources. We’ll be there to connect you with an amazing network of fellow alumni wherever you land next.”

Parsons then instructed the graduates to turn their tassels from right to left, signifying official graduation, before the Comatose cannon was fired as caps were tossed.

As the class of 2025 departed Canvas Stadium, the sentiments of belonging and community were reaffirmed.

“Your leadership starts now,” Daniels said in his remarks. “You are the ones who have the power to hurt or to help. You are going to take the reins of this world, and you will be guiding us. The question is, where will we go together as you head out into the world tomorrow?”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on social media @allie_seibel_.