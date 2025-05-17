Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU speakers echo belonging, togetherness at first universitywide commencement in Canvas Stadium

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
May 17, 2025
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Members of the Colorado State University class of 2025 sit on the field in Canvas Stadium during the universitywide commencement Friday, May 16.

For the first time in 30 years, a full Colorado State University graduating class tossed their caps in unison.

Universitywide Commencement, the first ceremony to be held in Canvas Stadium, recognized the full class of 2025 on Friday, May 16.

Replacing the previous structure of individual colleges holding ceremonies in Moby Arena, the changes to the CSU commencement format were announced in April 2024. The new format featured a universitywide ceremony, complemented by individual department ceremonies.

At a universitywide ceremony, graduates are addressed by keynote speakers and members of university and CSU System administration, along with the deans of their respective colleges. They were presented and recommended for conferral of their degrees by college, tassels were turned and caps were tossed.

At special department-specific ceremonies, students’ names are read, they walk across the stage and they receive their diploma covers.

The new commencement structure drew mixed feelings from students in attendance.

“I actually like it,” said graduating student Maddie Tate. “I was a little nervous. It was kind of nice having the walking ceremonies be a bit smaller.

Colorado State University graduates with Latin distinction stand to be recognized during university commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Some students expressed displeasure of the commencement structure, which has been a hotly debated topic since its announcement.

“The wide, big university ceremony is really silly, so I’m really excited for the small one,” said Gail Chaim-Weismann, a student graduating with degrees in philosophy and communication studies.

“I’ve spoken with a couple of heads of colleges I’m in or I work for, just around, and it seems like some weren’t given a lot of resources to plan the smaller ones,” Chaim-Weismann said. “It seems like students aren’t really showing up to the bigger one. It feels a little bit like the ceremony isn’t being thrown for the students. It’s being thrown … somehow cheaper, I guess, for the school.”

All students expressed excitement to be graduating from CSU after four, or, in some cases, five years.

“I’m glad to be here five years (later); it took me five years to graduate,” said Richard Tran, a student graduating with a degree in graphic design. “And I’m really glad I chose CSU because I met a lot of cool people here.”

Following the ringing of the Old Main bell by commencement speaker Eugene Daniels, graduates processed into Moby Arena to be addressed in the ceremony.

Student body President Nick DeSalvo, class of 2025 graduate, opened the remarks with encouragement to fellow graduates about belonging.

“Throughout this journey, there were moments I questioned whether I truly belonged, whether others had earned their place here more than I had,” DeSalvo said. “But I’ve come to understand we are not here by accident. We are here because of the foundation built by our support systems, the people who lifted us up. … And if you’ve ever felt like me, … know this, you are not here by mistake.”

DeSalvo was recognized on the podium with other university officials and represented the class in his remarks, speaking toward the future the graduates will face.

“Our graduating class faces no shortage of challenges, and I’m not going to use this special moment to list them all today,” DeSalvo said. “But I will leave you with this: Be the change you wish to see. Use your education, not just as a credential, but as a catalyst for good — a catalyst to change the world.”

Following DeSalvo’s remarks, CSU President Amy Parsons spoke on the importance of democracy in higher education facing the future.

A Colorado State University graduate looks up at the big screen of Canvas Stadium as they walk onto the field May 16. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

“Democracy isn’t just what happens in Washington or at the ballot box,” Parsons said. “It lives or falters in places like this. Democracy is not a given. It’s a habit, a discipline and a muscle, and during your time here, you have been strengthening that muscle every single day. And yes, that may sound lofty, but commencement is supposed to be lofty because our future needs leaders who know how to question with integrity and to act with courage and to participate with hope.”

Parsons then introduced commencement keynote speaker Eugene Daniels, a CSU journalism & media communication graduate. Daniels currently serves as the President of the White House Correspondents’ Association and co-host of a talk show on MSNBC called “The Weekend.” He previously covered the White House for Politico and is considered an expert on Kamala Harris. Daniels graduated from CSU in 2012 and was involved with The Collegian, CTV, College Avenue and KCSU while on campus after being recruited to play football before sustaining an injury.

Daniels reflected on an incident when his first boss told him that he sounded “too Black” to be on television news in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and how that experience gave him the courage to be self-accepting and follow paths of belonging, as inspired by his mother.

“What I learned was that not everyone is going to get you, and that’s OK because you all have come through the mean streets of FoCo, baby,” Daniels said. “You have been tested and tested, and you have come out on the other side, rocking robes and tassels. The world is going to try and change you. People and institutions are going to try and bend you to their purpose and their expectations of who you should be. They will challenge who you know you are, the person you’ve spent all this time on this campus discovering, excavating. But you have to remember that you belong in that meeting, that research facility, that doctor’s chair — in whatever room you find yourself in.”

Daniels emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and leaning into the imposter syndrome and doubts.

“(I’ve been told) I am too weary, too other, too different,” Daniels said. “It’s never been done like that because I have another way. I am too loud and I am too damn much, but I also belong in every single room I find myself in. So be you. See when you accept every piece of yourself, when you accept all of your sharp edges and your weird quirks, and you walk into the room your full self; you not only push past that fear, but you change the very nature and feel of the room.”

Daniels continued his speech by amending his guiding words, encouraging students to use belonging as a way to advocate for positive change.

“I have questioned presidents, vice presidents, members of Congress, activists, advocates, lobbyists, voters of every age, creed and color, and after every single one of those interviews, they all ask me some version of ‘How’d I do?’ because every single one of them is fighting their own imposter syndrome and trying to figure out if they belong,” Daniels said. “So when you get in that room with those fancy, terrifying people, remember they are fighting their own similar battles. Don’t tell her, but I am going to amend my mother’s saying a little bit today. You do indeed belong in every single room you find yourself in, but when you get there, you better be clear about what you’re doing and how you’re using that access.”

Following Daniels’ address, CSU conferred an honorary Doctorate degree to Kim Jordan, CEO of New Belgium Brewing Company and a member of the CSU Board of Governors.

Colorado State University alumnus Eugene Daniels stands with CSU President Amy Parsons after giving the keynote address during the 2025 CSU University-wide commencement ceremony in Canvas Stadium, May 16. Daniels graduated from the College of Liberal Arts in 2012 with a bachelor of arts in journalism and technical communication. He currently serves as the White House Correspondents Association President and is MSNBC’s senior Washington correspondent and co-host of “The Weekend.” (Collegian | Hannah Parcells)

Each college’s dean then proceeded to recommend their graduates to Parsons and CSU Board of Governors Vice Chair Nathaniel Easley.

Finally, Kristi Bohlender, executive director of CSU Alumni Association and senior associate vice president of University Advancement welcomed the graduates to the alumni network.

“Tonight, wherever your paths take you, your Alumni Association will be there,” said Bohlender, also the mother of a graduate. “We’ll be there to start you off on the right foot in your career by providing professional resources. We’ll be there to connect you with an amazing network of fellow alumni wherever you land next.”

Parsons then instructed the graduates to turn their tassels from right to left, signifying official graduation, before the Comatose cannon was fired as caps were tossed.

As the class of 2025 departed Canvas Stadium, the sentiments of belonging and community were reaffirmed.

“Your leadership starts now,” Daniels said in his remarks. “You are the ones who have the power to hurt or to help. You are going to take the reins of this world, and you will be guiding us. The question is, where will we go together as you head out into the world tomorrow?”

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on social media @allie_seibel_.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Colorado State University graduates who are military veterans, ROTC or are in active military service stand to be recognized during university commencement in Canvas Stadium May 16.
Gallery: CSU hosts first universitywide commencement in 30 years
The March for Workers' Rights protest gathers protesters on the Lory Student Center Plaza May 2. Some of the groups present included the Colorado State University chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America and the Poudre Education Association.
Democratic Socialists of America march for workers' rights, labor unions
Students sit around large tables with members of Colorado State University administration to speak about federal policy shifts at the Associated Students of CSU Navigating Your Future Round Table, which was organized as an opportunity for students to connect with university administration about their pressing concerns in the Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center April 29.
ASCSU roundtable highlights leadership commitment amid shifting federal directives
More in Homepage
An illustration of an anthropomorphic ram holding a soda, surrounded by several movie theater motifs, like a bag of popcorn and some film strips.
'Yellowjackets' season 3 is messy, flawed, still worth watching
A group of protesters holds signs up to passing cars on the corner of South College Avenue and Prospect Road May 1. Part of the May Day protests, a nationwide movement pushing back against recent federal activity, Fort Collins residents lined College Avenue to protest actions taken by President Donald Trump's administration.
Community gathers for May Day to oppose Trump policies and defend workers’ rights
Colorado State University lacrosse huddles up to prepare for the next play in their game against the University of Utah in Fort Collins April 4. CSU won 15-9.
CSU lacrosse looks to continue culture of success, hard work in 2026
More in News
Chief Justice Morgan Wright stands at a speaking podium.
ASCSU Senate endorses creation of Colorado higher education coalition, increases student employee wages
Mya Lesnar during the women's shot put event at the Doug Max Invitational track meet at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado May 3.
CSU track and field rewrites history at Doug Max Invitational
Image of a person standing in front of a blooming tree.
Raising student voices: Ella Smith helps amplify new chapter of activism at CSU
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel’s leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association’s national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian’s reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.