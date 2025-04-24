Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: Trump admin pauses, reverses student visa revocations

Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller
April 26, 2025
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Following recent student visa revocations across the country, the President Donald Trump’s administration announced Friday that revocations will be paused and reversed.

Colorado State University confirmed earlier in the week that 16 student visas had been revoked on campus and that some had left the country but did not provide a number on how many left.

Numerous students filed lawsuits against their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System record terminations, which were frequently sent to students with very little explanation.

A New York Times article confirmed that a government lawyer announced the changes.

“Joseph F. Carilli, a Justice Department lawyer, told a federal judge in Washington that immigration officials had begun work on a new system for reviewing and terminating the records of international students and academics studying in the United States. … Student records that had been purged from a federal database in recent weeks would be restored, along with their legal status,” the story reads.

This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided when available.

Reach Aubree Miller and Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Poudre Fire Authority firefighters stand outside Aggie Village Walnut April 10.
Breaking: Poudre Fire Authority responds to fire at Aggie Village
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU confirms 6 international student visas have been revoked
Colorado State University men's basketball Head Coach Niko Medved walks towards the Ram’s locker room at halftime before being stopped for an interview
Breaking: CSU men's basketball coach Niko Medved to leave next season, join Minnesota
More in Campus
Produce on display in the King Soopers on Taft Hill, Fort Collins April 21.
Rising tariffs, rising tension: What CSU students should know
Collegian File Photo
Uncertainty grows across campus following sudden revocation of 16 international student visas
Four women and two men sit at a table speaking in front of an audience.
Community Consumption Panel sheds light on sustainability at CSU
More in Homepage
A football player in a bright orange uniform runs with a football while surrounded by football players in white uniforms.
Breaking news: Tory Horton drafted by Seattle Seahawks in 5th round
Image of three people sitting down.
CSU Restorative Justice Club builds community, togetherness in education
David Knodle performs with his band, Horse Bitch, during Fort Collins' annual music festival FoCoMX April 18. The Denver-based punk band performed at Washington's.
Pushing creative boundaries: FoCoMX artists explore performance as protest
About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn’t be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He’s honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian’s long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he’s learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He’s reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.