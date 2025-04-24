Breaking: Trump admin pauses, reverses student visa revocations

Following recent student visa revocations across the country, the President Donald Trump’s administration announced Friday that revocations will be paused and reversed.

Colorado State University confirmed earlier in the week that 16 student visas had been revoked on campus and that some had left the country but did not provide a number on how many left.

Numerous students filed lawsuits against their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System record terminations, which were frequently sent to students with very little explanation.

A New York Times article confirmed that a government lawyer announced the changes.

“Joseph F. Carilli, a Justice Department lawyer, told a federal judge in Washington that immigration officials had begun work on a new system for reviewing and terminating the records of international students and academics studying in the United States. … Student records that had been purged from a federal database in recent weeks would be restored, along with their legal status,” the story reads.

This is an ongoing story, and updates will be provided when available.

Reach Aubree Miller and Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.