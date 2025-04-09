Founded 1891.

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Breaking: Poudre Fire Authority responds to fire at Aggie Village

Aubree Miller, News Editor
April 10, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Poudre Fire Authority firefighters stand outside Aggie Village Walnut April 10.

Poudre Fire Authority responded to a fire reported at Colorado State University’s Aggie Village just before 8 p.m. April 10.

A structure fire was reported in Walnut at 7:45 p.m., and emergency vehicles were dispatched. There was a partial evacuation reported and smoke in the hallways of the second floor.

Evacuees were told that the situation was being assessed and that they would be evacuated for around an hour. Residents were told they could wait in Lodgepole while PFA investigated.

Evacuated residents of Aggie Village Walnut sit on the sidewalk as Poudre Fire Authority officials clear the building April 10. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

Nik Olsen, CSU director of crisis communications and public information officer, confirmed no one was hurt, and the fire was caused by “food left on a pot unattended.”

“They did do an evacuation of the building, but it’s under control,” Olsen said.

Updates will be made when information is available.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07

Aubree Miller, News Editor
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
