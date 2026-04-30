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History, future of mail-in voting to be reexamined in Colorado after Trump’s executive order

Maiya Kreamer and Katya Arzubi
April 30, 2026
Collegian | Nathan Carmody

Colorado became the third U.S. state to allow all-mail voting in 2013 when Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the Voter Access and Modernized Elections Act, which, among other requirements, mandated that every registered voter receive a mail-in ballot. On March 31, President Donald Trump signed an executive order altering this process, potentially impacting voter turnout in Colorado and around the nation. 

The executive order requires the Secretary of Homeland Security, in collaboration with the Social Security Administration, to create a list of eligible voters in each state, which will then be sent to the state offices no less than 60 days before federal elections. The list would verify the citizenship of those voting through mail and will be used when sending absentee ballots as well.

Reactions to Trump’s executive order have been mixed, especially from Colorado, as many officials believe that all-mail voting has had a positive impact on the state’s voting turnout.

Hickenlooper told CPR News that “by any measure, cost, turnout, security, it’s a better way to vote,” and that he is “frustrated and perplexed that it’s become such an issue.”

Reactions like his have been backed up by data showing an increase in the number of ballots submitted through drop-off locations around the state. Larimer County alone shows that 97.78% of voters used all-mail ballots in 2025 elections — 2.14% of those were dropped off at the Colorado State University 24-hour drop box. 

Other officials have reservations about the new order because they believe Colorado has a stable system in place to protect against mail-in voter fraud already.

Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association Matt Crane told CBS News that some of the new requirements, such as intelligent barcoded envelopes, have already been implemented in Colorado’s voting system. 

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Tina Harris explained the reaction she and her office have had to the recent news involving mail-in ballots. 

“Colorado already has established processes for verifying voter eligibility and administering elections,” Harris said. “We will continue to follow current law and guidance while monitoring any potential impacts. … Our focus is on understanding the executive order and evaluating it in the context of existing state and federal law.”

Harris said the responsibility of her and other clerks is to continue creating a consistent and secure voting process that is in coordination with federal laws.  

“Any response to the executive order would be determined at the state level through legal review and coordination among state and local election officials,” Harris said. “At the county level, we administer elections based on the laws and rules that are in effect.”

Kyle Saunders, Colorado State University political science professor, highlighted how, for college students who change their addresses frequently, restrictions pose a significant re-registration issue. 

“The voter behavior literature consistently demonstrates that administrative barriers reduce turnout, particularly among less engaged voters,” Saunders said. “Highly motivated voters would almost certainly navigate the new requirements; the question is, what happens at the margins?”

Colorado’s history with mail-in voting, though longer than most states, is still relatively short, which may perpetuate current distrust in voting systems. In an interview for CSU SOURCE, Saunders explained how changes in systems affect general voter trust and turnout. 

“New voting methods and technologies can improve access, but they also place greater demands on institutional credibility,” Saunders said. “When trust is low, even well-intentioned reforms can provoke skepticism.” 

He also theorized what standards those involved with Democratic systems should consider when making changes.

“Strengthening democratic participation depends less on perfect systems than on transparent, consistently applied rules that people believe are fair and responsive,” Saunders said. 

Harris said she has a similar guideline for her responsibilities as county clerk.

“Colorado’s mail-in voting system has been in place for many years and includes multiple layers of security,” Harris said. “Our focus remains on administering elections in a way that is consistent, secure and compliant with the law.”

Reach Maiya Kreamer and Katya Arzubi at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Nathan Carmody
Nathan Carmody, Print Director
As another school year begins, Nathan Carmody is excited to return back to his role as print director of The Collegian. Alongside a staff of talented designers and an incredible visual team, Carmody is delighted to continue building the legacy of a paper he holds near and dear to his heart. Carmody found his way across the Mississippi River from New Jersey three years ago as an incoming first-year at Colorado State University. At CSU, Carmody is a part of the Bachelor of Fine Arts program, where he is pursuing a degree in graphic design and printmaking. The skills gleaned from these programs provides him a unique and historical perspective on the importance of visual storytelling in journalism. During his final year at The Collegian, Carmody is ecstatic to continue leading the print team while honoring the tradition and legacy of Colorado’s oldest student media organization. In his role at The Collegian, Carmody makes a concerted effort to highlight the voices of students at CSU who may struggle to find themselves at home. Whether that be the voices of students of color, queer students or international students, through his designs, Carmody looks to create inclusive spaces where every story has a chance to be seen and heard. Much of his time spent at The Collegian has influenced Carmody’s artistic practice outside of the office, where he finds constant inspiration from the community that surrounds him, the wonderful people he’s met, the stories he’s helped share and the power of design to build meaningful connection.  When not at his desk, one can bet on Carmody either dancing with friends or working in the studio where he is, without a doubt, finding his creative footing through culturally connective and historical artistic practices.