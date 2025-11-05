Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
2025 Municipal election live results: Fort Collins officials, ballot issues, questions, charter amendments

Sam Hutton and Chloe Waskey
November 4, 2025

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated when final results are issued before midnight. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates, issues and questions on the ballot for Fort Collins. Voting results come from the county clerk’s office. 

Last updated 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2025. Official election results have not been called.

City Offices

Fort Collins Mayor

1. Emily Francis – 15,450 votes (52.71%), surpassed threshold to win

2. Tricia Canonico – 13,859 votes (47.29%)

3. Shirley Peel – 7,749 votes (24.01%), eliminated round 6

4. Jeffrey Shumway – 2,731 votes (8.14%), eliminated round 5

5. Adam Eggleston – 1,579 votes (4.48%), eliminated round 4

6. Scotty V VanTatenhove – 1,025 votes (3.05%), eliminated round 3

7. Adam Hirschhorn – 698 votes (2.08%), eliminated round 2

City Council – District 1

Chris Conway – 2,953 votes (51.96%) surpassed threshold to win 

Susan Gutowsky – 1,926 votes (33.89%)

Daisy Montgomery – 804 votes (14.15%)

City Council – District 3

Joshua Fudge – 3,861 votes (61.94%), surpassed threshold to win 

Stephen Yurash – 2,372 votes (38.06%)

Lance Smith – 1,230 votes (20.21%) eliminated round 2

City Council – District 5

Amy Hoeven – 2,618 votes

Zoelle Lane – 1,465 votes

 

Fort Collins Ballot Issues, Questions

Ballot Issue 2A – Community Capital Improvement Program Tax

Shall the city’s existing 0.25% sales and use tax be extended for another ten-year period to fund capitol improvement projects?

Yes/for – 26,591 votes

No/against – 8,382 votes

Ballot Issue 302 – Natural Areas Tax Extension

Shall the city’s existing 0.25% sales and use tax be extended indefinitely to fund acquisition, maintenance and operations of natural areas, with amendments to how revenue is allocated? 

Yes/for – 24,609 votes

No/against – 9,712 votes

Ballot Question 2H – Civic Assembly Recommendation

Shall the city approve a multi-use conceptual framework for the use and development of the Hughes Stadium Property as recommended by the civic assembly? 

Yes/for – 23,272 votes

No/against – 11,275 votes

Ballot Question 303 – Hughes Stadium Property

Shall the Hughes Stadium Property be designated and used as a city natural area? 

Yes/for – 15,620 votes

No/against – 18,727 votes

Fort Collins Charter Amendments

Ballot Question 2B – Charter Amendment No. 1

Shall language regarding local elections in the Charter of the City of Fort Collins be amended to: Require that the city clerk is provided notice of challenges to city councilmembers’ qualifications, ensure language regarding recall petitions align with new ranked choice rule and update charter to reflect 2024 extension of timeframe to circulate initiative petitions? 

Yes/for – 27,592 votes

No/against – 5,920 votes

Ballot Question 2C – Charter Amendment No. 2

Shall the Charter of the City of Fort Collins be amended to modernize language and formatting without altering substance?

Yes/for – 25,374 votes

No/against – 8,346 votes

Ballot Question 2D – Charter Amendment No. 3

Shall the Charter of the City of Fort Collins be amended to modernize how ordinances are adopted and published by moving notices online, clarifying timing rules and removing the option to have ordinances read aloud in full at city council meetings?

Yes/for – 24,407 votes

No/against – 8,417 votes

Ballot Question 2E – Charter Amendment No. 4

Shall the Charter of the City of Fort Collins be amended to clarify which city employees may contribute to city council elections, expand executive session rules to match state law and adjust public records rules in compliance with the Colorado Open Records Act? 

Yes/for – 27,997

No/against – 5,143

Ballot Question 2F – Charter Amendment No. 5

Without infringing on conflict of interest safeguards, shall the Charter of the City of Fort Collins be amended to allow the city to buy property from councilmembers when needed for public use and permit employees to rent City property for job-related purposes? 

Yes/for – 14,060

No/against – 18,172

Ballot Question 2G – Charter Amendment No. 6

Shall the Charter of the City of Fort Collins be amended to update term limits and vacancy procedures by: Clarifying that serving half a term counts toward term limits, require a timely public notice and application process for filling vacant seats and ensuring vacant seats appear on the next regular municipal election ballot when possible? 

Yes/for – 25,822

No/against – 6,727

 

Reach Sam Hutton and Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

