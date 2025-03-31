CSU men’s basketball enters transfer portal race, lands Illinois transfer Carey Booth

Colorado State men’s basketball is entering the transfer portal landscape.

As first reported by Justin Michael of DNVR, the Rams picked up a big addition in transfer forward Carey Booth for the 2024-25 season Tuesday. A former four-star high school recruit, Booth brings experience from Illinois and Notre Dame despite limited production this past year.

Booth played in 21 games off the bench for the Fighting Illini last season, hitting six threes. Before that, he started 19 games as a freshman with the Fighting Irish, averaging 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in ACC play.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound athlete’s expected arrival comes just hours after CSU forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson entered the transfer portal. In the 2024-25 season, the Rams only had one player at or above Booth’s height — Nikola Djapa. The new transfer could add depth to a new frontcourt to start the Ali Farokhmanesh era.

A Colorado native, Booth played three years at Cherry Creek High School before transferring to Brewster Academy. His father, Calvin Booth, is the Denver Nuggets’ general manager and a former NBA center.

As several CSU players entered the transfer portal since its opening, it’s only natural it would start to seek talent elsewhere.

