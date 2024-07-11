Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Three people sit behind a wooden stand with a sign reading City of Fort Collins behind them.
City Council abolishes occupancy limits following removal of housing ordinances statewide

Fort Collins City Council passed a measure officially abolishing housing occupancy limits by way of a...

Roll call: Rolling paper reviews
Roll call: Rolling paper reviews

Doobie, roach, cone or jay are all terms for the cannabis delivery mechanism known most commonly as a...

A graphic of a mother and daughter walking down a red, white and blue striped path facing fireworks in the distance. At the base of the path is a small brown truck.
Fort Collins' annual Independence Day Parade draws international crowd

It was a patriotic celebration in Old Town Fort Collins as attendees of all ages lined Mountain Avenue...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024

Graduated and feeling lost about your next steps? Looking to set up your life, find a good job, and earn money? Who doesn’t want that, right?...

A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024
How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?
June 6, 2024
Expert Advice on Financial Literacy for First-Generation College Students
June 3, 2024

Fort Collins’ annual Independence Day Parade draws international crowd

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
July 9, 2024
A+graphic+of+a+mother+and+daughter+walking+down+a+red%2C+white+and+blue+striped+path+facing+fireworks+in+the+distance.+At+the+base+of+the+path+is+a+small+brown+truck.
Collegian | Alex Hasen

It was a patriotic celebration in Old Town Fort Collins as attendees of all ages lined Mountain Avenue Thursday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade before enjoying a long day of festivities.

“Today’s about recognizing that freedom isn’t free, and it’s awesome to be able to celebrate that, celebrate our veterans and the people that are serving our country today all together as a community” Dana Chollet said. 

Ad

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., the City of Fort Collins kicked off the celebration with the Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament, FireKracker 5k and a special Independence Day Food Truck Rally before the parade started at 10 a.m. 

The parade went along a mile-long route that began at Howes Street and ended near Jackson Avenue at City Park, where the rest of the day’s festivities were taking place. The spectacle was enough to bring in attendees not only from outside of Colorado but out of the country as well. 

Stephanie Malhere, a visitor from Canada, traveled to Fort Collins on holiday, and once she heard about the parade, she decided it would be the perfect family outing.

“It was my first time coming here,” Malhere said. “We’re from Canada, so it’s very different from us but it was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it.”

The parade also drew in local politicians like Fort Collins City Councilmember Melanie Potyondy and house candidate Lori Garcia, who were dressed in American flag-themed outfits and interacted with the community. 

Sirens bellowed from city trucks and fire engines, candy flew from vehicles to be scooped up by the many kids who watched from the side and other Fourth of July themed swag were handed to onlookers as the floats marched on. 

This year’s floats included new faces and old local favorites such as The Farm at Lee Martinez Park, Poudre Fire Authority and their Dalmatian mascot, the energetic members of Fort Collins Cheer and Dance Connection and TransFort, which celebrated 50 years of providing local and regional transportation.

“This is actually my first ever parade because we’re not from here, we’re from Scotland. It was really good, the floats were nice, and I liked the cheerleading one the most — they were so cute” attendee Stacey Middleton said.

After the parade concluded, the festivities continued at City Park with trolley rides, a Family Fun Zone, special hours at City Park Pool and live performances by The Swashbuckling Doctors, 2MX2 and Cary Morin & Ghost Dog before the fireworks celebration began at 9:35 p.m. 

Ad

“It’s been awesome, this was our first time coming to the parade, and it was longer than I thought it’d be,” Fort Collins community member Tylor Balistreri said. “There were a lot of cool attractions and it was very festive. We’re excited to chill out, eat good food and listen to good music”

The City of Fort Collins holds their Independence Day Celebration every year to bring the community together and support local businesses and government associations. There are many more reasons to spend the Fourth of July in Fort Collins next year. 

Reach Sophia Masia at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
A strand of mini pride flags hangs from the edge of a pop-up canopy.
LGBTQIA+ students discuss queer CSU experience, campus culture
An illustration of a hallway, viewed from behind the head of a child on a bike looking at two people standing farther down the hallway. The two people both wear a suit and top hat, one set in orange and the other light blue.
These 3 iconic movies are Coloradans
The Colorado flag with an symbol of a pyramid and an eye on top of the letter C.
These famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
More in Fort Collins Life
An illustration of two mugs of beer, overfilled with bubbles, clinking against each other.
Colorado breweries are home to cult of specialty beer lovers
An illustration of three people wearing park ranger outfits, including broad-brimmed hats, examining plants in a mountain landscape.
Forest Congress inspires future natural resources leaders
Many organizations set up tables on the Lory Student Center West Lawn for the Earth Day Festival April 22.
Earth Day Festival unites in promoting sustainability, awareness
More in Homepage
In an indoor gym, a woman track athlete holds a shotput ball above her head in preparation to throw.
Morris, Lesnar, Hawkins represent Rams in US Summer Olympics team trials
Three people sit behind a wooden stand with a sign reading City of Fort Collins behind them.
City Council abolishes occupancy limits following removal of housing ordinances statewide
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *