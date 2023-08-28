Today's top stories
The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Letter to the editor submissions
Masia: FoCo’s Food Truck Rally has something for everyone

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023
Collegian | River Kinnaird
Many families came out for the Food Truck Rally. The rally which took place in City Park on Aug. 22 sees crowds of people every single Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Every Tuesday in the summer from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, City Park hosts the FoCo Food Truck Rally, an event for the people of Fort Collins to bring their families and listen to live music while they try out the many food options. 

Last Tuesday, Aug. 22, I visited the Food Truck Rally, where I had the opportunity to try Double Wide Burgers and Ba-Nom-a-Nom from a handful of amazing food trucks as well as watch musical guest Taylor Shae perform. 

I was initially shocked at how many diet friendly options are at every truck. There were very few food trucks where someone couldn’t get a vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free alternative on the menu. 

“I do like doing the Food Truck Rally,” said Dan Skaggs, owner of Double Wide Burgers. “I think it’s great. It’s a big thing for the community, and we love being a part of it. We love being part of the community. Keep coming to support local business and trucks.”

Both of the trucks I tried had delicious food, kind vendors and fairly quick service depending on the truck and time. I recommend everyone attend the Food Truck Rally at least once, not only to sample the amazing cuisine but to support the businesses that show up every week. 

The Food Truck Rally provides opportunities for more than just food trucks, as they have a different musical artist playing live music for the attendees each week. This past week was alternative country rock artist Shae.

I personally became a fan after hearing her set, but I could tell from the applause among the community that I was not the only one to fall in love with the local musician’s sound. 

I truly believe that this is a great event for anybody. There were people of all ages, dogs are welcome on a leash and no alcohol is served, making the Food Truck Rally an event for everyone. 

“We go every summer,” attendee Anna Rodriguez said. “It really is fabulous.”

As the sun started to set and the music stopped playing, most of the crowd dispersed, but I watched people gather by their cars and continue to talk, eat and meet each other while the trucks packed up. 

Although public spaces were utilized during lockdown, it was not the same as what the Food Truck Rally does weekly. Without the social distancing guidelines, more people are interacting the way they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It’s not hard to see that even long after mask mandates and social distancing were left behind, the seclusion that came with COVID-19 has lingered, but the Food Truck Rally is a perfect example of our community connecting with each other once again. 

The Food Truck Rally ends Sept. 19 for the winter. Find out information about the Food Truck Rally, their vendors and talent on their website or on their Facebook page for live updates. 

Reach Sophia Masia at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophie_masia.
