Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine

A crowd of students, faculty and community members showed up 1 p.m. April 29 in The Plaza for a protest...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Ward: Goodbye, The Collegian, you absolute beaut

Emma Ward
May 3, 2024
Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

Fresh on Colorado State University’s campus, I was chatting with Bella Eckburg — former opinion editor at The Collegian — when she convinced me over the course of two weeks to apply for a position at the newspaper. I was studying linguistics, so I decided to try out copy editing.

I knew nothing about journalism, newswriting or copy editing. I expected it all to be in a dull, boring space with stuffy, scary people. What I wasn’t expecting to find among the Associated Press Stylebook, WordPress and LinkedIn tabs was a collection of astoundingly funny, touching and often out-of-pocket moments I got to share with the amazing staff of The Collegian.

Not only did I learn why we hate the Oxford comma and to always double-check a last name, but I gained so much knowledge of journalism and the world of media that I wouldn’t have had available to me otherwise, cornered away in linguistics with my etymology and syntax. I am eternally grateful for my poor co-workers — who are mostly journalism majors — for answering all of my very clueless questions about journalistic ethics. And thank you to Claire Vogl, who held my hand as we wrote my very first published article about our shared love of country music that slays.

I had the utmost pleasure of endless Coke runs to CAM’s Lobby Shop, country serenades, group personality quizzes, outings to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and being an optimistic horror to my fellow print production night co-workers. They are the reason I enjoy Wednesdays. 

Even the goblins in the corner — my beloved page designers — I’ve loved every chaotic moment arguing about gay icons, throwing glitter and talking about “Twilight.” You are monsters, and I love you. To Allie Seibel and Ivy Secrest, I don’t know how you stand them, but bless you for surviving their hurricane of hyper-pop music and screaming. You two are some of the most driven, kind and intelligent women I’ve met in this field. You’re gonna go far, kids. 

A spine-rattling nod of love to Lauren Pallemaerts, who, from my very first shift at The Collegian, encouraged me as I sat shaking in fear of missing an error and I have had the pleasure of growing a lovely friendship with. I cannot wait to see what badass adventures life is holding for you and to hear you share them over a cup of tea. Life is crazy, innit?

To The Collegianeveryone who sat in the newsrooms Wednesday nights and listened to Vogl and I sing the widest variety of ballads, Eckburg for encouraging me, Pallemaerts for hiring me and everyone who has ever picked up a copy of our paper — thank you for letting me live out this beautiful and hilarious chapter of my life. 

P.S. For the copy desk: I adore eating Thai food with you. Thank you for giving me a seat at the table and in your lives. I love it there. 

P.P.S. Adah McMillan, I will always watch your presentations. Thank you for nerding out with me, always. 

Emma Ward was a copy editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian. She can no longer be reached at copy@collegian.com.

