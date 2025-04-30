Weishaar: My preconceived notions of college were wrong

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

I cannot believe I have already been a college student for a year; I could have sworn I just got here. Now that I have been through the ringer, I have been thinking about everything the media and my parents told me about college and how inaccurate these sources were compared to my actual experience as a first-year student.

One of my first presumptions was shattered on move-in day. I expected to see an average dorm, one that was very small with low ceilings and no space. I brought very few decorations, just a few small lights and art to hang on the walls. Then I opened the door, and all my preconceived notions went out the window. My dorm was in Academic Village, so I knew to expect a suite-style room. However, I was not expecting a fairly large room or vaulted ceilings. I never had to vault my bed for storage space and was generally comfortable — at least as comfortable as you can be in a dorm room.

This comfort was paired with my roommate dynamic — another pleasant surprise. Through social media and television, I had heard many roommate horror stories. I am happy to report that I have no such story. My roommate and I got along wonderfully. When I started looking for roommates, I was so worried that I would end up with someone who did not know how to take care of themselves or was just the type of person to not care about anyone else. That was the furthest thing from what happened. My roommate and I were friends. We were respectful of each other, despite her being a night owl and me being an early riser. Maybe we got lucky.

“I’ve learned more about myself than I ever did in high school. I have fewer expectations for next year, though the ones I have are set by myself, for myself.”

I think the biggest expectation I had going into college was that of my social life. Television, movies, my parents and even I envisioned grand ideas of what I would be like and how I would interact with people as a college student.

I was prepped a lot, specifically by my dad, about how I should act at parties. Do not take drinks from people I do not know. Always go with a friend. That sort of thing. It was expected that I go out with friends and party the night away. I stay up till about 10 p.m. each night, and that is pushing it. I have not been invited to a single party. The only time I have heard about a party was the day after, and I would not have it any other way. I love going to bed early. I love curling up in bed with a book and some fairy lights on and a cup of tea. I have learned that I love to be alone. I find that I value my time more than anyone else will.

I was prepared to join a bunch of clubs and fill all my waking hours with activities and socialization. Now I attend one club regularly and write for The Collegian. I found myself to be bit of a recluse my first semester. I was much better in spring semester, but not by much.

Generally, I anticipated college to be a lot different from high school. It wasn’t as dramatic of a shift as I expected. I do pretty much the same things in college as I did in high school. I wake up; I go to class; I come home. Occasionally I have a club meeting. I spend time with friends. I talk to my parents. The major difference is when classes are and who provides my food. I don’t have to leave at 7:30 in the morning anymore, but that’s the biggest difference.

My first year was not what I expected at all. I went in with expectations laid out by years of television tales and my parents’ warnings. I’ve learned more about myself than I ever did in high school. I have fewer expectations for next year, though the ones I have are set by myself, for myself.

