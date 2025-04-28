Seymour: Student experience is stronger when it has no age limit

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When you think of the college experience, you typically think of someone fresh out of high school, leaving their hometown, living in the dorms with a random roommate, trying to navigate campus life. But you don’t need these things to have a great college experience.

However, many people find it impractical to immediately go to college after high school. It’s a lot to leave everything behind and begin a new life. Some people need time to work, support their families or simply figure out what they want to do. Others may not have had the opportunity to attend college right out of high school. Everyone is on a different timeline, and that’s OK. College is usually available whenever it makes the most sense for someone.

Ultimately, the college experience is not one-size-fits-all. It’s formed by the diversity of the student body — not just by race, gender and culture but also by age, life experience and perspective. A classroom with students from ages 18 to 50 creates a lively learning environment. Older students, who have experienced more of life, bring maturity and a clearer sense of purpose. Younger students bring vibrant energy, curiosity and new ways of thinking. But when the two come together, everyone gains new points of view.

Having classmates who are parents, veterans, employees or people coming back to school after a hiatus makes the learning experience much more engaging. These classmates ask questions that the typical younger college student might never think to ask. They connect the material to the life they have lived. That’s something you don’t get if everyone is at the same stage in their life.

I have seen students in their 30s and 40s who balance their school life with work, parenting or other responsibilities. They show up to class focused and ready to learn because they have made an intentional choice to be there, which is extremely inspiring to younger students who are still figuring out their next steps of life.

On the other hand, nontraditional students benefit from the energy and curiosity of their younger classmates. It likely reminds them that no matter how old you are, learning never stops. In a sense, that exchange of ideas and life experiences is what makes college valuable beyond just earning a degree.

The point is that college isn’t just about checking things off your to-do list and sticking to a schedule; it’s about growth. And growth does not follow a timeline. Whether you are 18 or 48, you are in college to learn. Stepping into a classroom is an act of courage, curiosity and commitment.

I have had multiple classes with older students in them, and every time, I admire them deeply. They always have the kindest souls and offer the deepest perspectives because they sincerely care about the course material. Incredibly, most balance their adult life with college.

At the end of the day, the goal of college is to learn about your major, the world around you and yourself. Growth has no expiration date. College is not a competition; it’s a place for everyone, no matter what chapter of life they are in.

We need to recognize that the college experience is different for everyone. Real college experiences come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they involve staying up all night and studying, and other times they involve group projects between a 20-year-old and a 45-year-old — both managing to learn from each other in unexpected ways.

So whether you are fresh out of high school or coming back after a long hiatus, don’t let the ideas about who belongs in college hold you back. The student experience is enhanced by all different types of people. You belong here — we all do.

