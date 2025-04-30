Founded 1891.

Bonner: Thank you for letting me be part of your history

May 1, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

I started as illustration editor at The Collegian in my second year at CSU, and over these past four years, this newspaper has grown and developed alongside me, and I have had the honor to experience the talents of so many illustrators and designers who often make me question how I’m in this position — in the best way possible. The illustrators we have on our team are truly some of the most determined and creative people I have ever met. They make this newspaper so beautiful and make it feel so personal, as everyone’s style shines through.

Being the illustration editor for this paper has been such a unique experience. Stepping into this position and carrying the legacy given to me by Falyn Sebastian was very daunting, and I hope I have done it justice. The design desk is such an interesting pool of creativity and a rare opportunity to grow alongside so many designers as they get stronger and stronger every year.

Leaving The Collegian is very hard, and I will never stop spending every day brainstorming new cartoon ideas and sketching every second I can. Making cartoons in a newspaper every week has always been my dream, and I am eternally grateful to this newspaper for letting me live it.

I will miss working with such great people, but I cannot wait to see what the illustration desk will become. I know that those ahead of me will transform it into a hub of creative minds beyond my imagination, and I am so thrilled to see all of the new artists and all of the new work they will create. I, of course, will also miss every editor whom I have created something for, and I hope they have found the work of our team to represent their wonderful writing well. I will miss getting messages reminding me to upload illustrations on Sundays, and I will miss the fun of seeing the behind-the-scenes of so many artists’ different processes.

To The Collegian, I am, and always will be, so grateful that I can be a part of your history. I cannot wait to see how you develop. To the readers, I deeply hope that my cartoons have made you laugh or smile at least once. My characters exist thanks to you.

Trin Bonner was the 2024-25 illustration editor of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. She can no longer be reached at design@collegian.com, but she can be reached on Instagram @gauche.galaxy.

