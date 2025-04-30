Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Mogel: Yay journalism

Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
May 1, 2025
Collegian | Milo Gladstein
Garrett Mogel

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

With a day left until the deadline for these farewell columns, I find myself staring at a blank page, wondering how to sum up 1,369 days. How do you compress a college career into 500 words? But I guess that’s the job of a journalist, isn’t it? So, like many of the back-breaking assignments I’ve grunted my way through while sleep deprived, slightly unhinged and armed with a questionable sense of humor, I’ll find a way, and that way is likely Advil and caffeine.

Like most Collegian staffers, I didn’t exactly find The Collegian. Rather, it found me, and dangled a shiny object in front of my eyes and whispered, “This way.” It lured me into the basement of the Lory Student Center, where I found a group of people who, for some inexplicable reason, take socially awkward misfits and turn them into reporters whose entire job is to talk to strangers. They locked me down there in a dimly lit room, roughed me up and made me part of the family.

At first, I was just a stubborn photographer chasing good light and pretty colors. But slowly, they molded me into a storyteller who still chases good light and pretty colors. I learned how to speak with people about sensitive subjects, how to build bridges between communities and how to make something out of nothing on a deadline. Using these new skills, I embedded myself in long-form stories, stood on the front lines of wildfires, hung over the edge of the halfpipe at X Games and took cover in a BearCat during a barricaded suspect incident — and those are just the moments they would let me talk about. Seriously, ask me about the bear or Frozen Dead Guy Days if you see me hunched over a cup of black coffee at 2 a.m., waiting for a photo.

The best part is, I got to do a lot of it alongside my best friend — another poor soul who fell for the shiny objects and promises of California Burritos and horchata. We competed with one another, made each other better and eventually served as co-photo directors until another publication tempted him away with a shinier keychain. But that’s the beauty of The Collegian; while he and I will become little more than a Collegian file photo that occasionally pops up as the “something out of nothing,” the friendship we forged in a delirious state endures like many of the relationships made at The Collegian do.

Even with 500 words and a day to write this, I still can’t fully explain how this place manages to turn chaos into camaraderie, or how it made someone like me feel at home in a newsroom that has no windows. Perhaps it was the chance for cool photos, the shared desire to create or the noodles and doodles. But I know that when I look back, I’ll remember the late nights on deadline, the people who made the basement feel alive and the laughter.

Garrett Mogel was the 2024-25 photo director of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. He can no longer be reached at photo@collegian.com, but he can be reached on Instagram @m0unta1in_man.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Goodbye Columns
A man in a black jacket with a "Football Media" press pass poses for a photo on the sidelines of a football field.
Cook: Death, taxes, missing The Collegian when I say my final goodbye
A woman with long dirty blond hair smiling at the camera and wearing a black shirt.
McMillan: Goodbye, The Collegian, my babygirl
A woman wearing a cowboy hat and smiling at the camera stands in front of a view of red rocks, shrubbery and a colorful sky.
Ward: Goodbye, The Collegian, you absolute beaut
More in Homepage
A college student kneels in front of the table with signs that say "Cleaning for Spring? Donate Unwanted Denim Here" in bold letters.
Local artist repurposes worn denim into sustainable art
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: Alpha Center's response to 'Thorn: Crisis pregnancy centers do not care about women'
Image of a person playing a piano.
Melodies in passing: Students play campus pianos to weave music into everyday life
More in Opinion
Seymour: Student experience is stronger when it has no age limit
Seymour: Student experience is stronger when it has no age limit
Souza: Imperfect pamphlets: CSU hides information from prospective students
Souza: Imperfect pamphlets: CSU hides information from prospective students
Illustration of a red and orange colored background with a person yelling into a megaphone, "Collegian Columnists."
Proulx: Silence around international student deportations is deafening
About the Contributors
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.
Milo Gladstein
Milo Gladstein, Photo Director
Milo Gladstein is a fifth-year senior majoring in journalism and media communications. He is currently serving as one of the two photo directors for the 2o23-24 school year. Gladstein’s work focuses on long-form stories diving deep into what it means to be human and sharing people’s passion and story with the community. He did not begin as a journalism major and has worn many hats while at CSU. He began as a conservation biology major, moving to undeclared and then horticulture therapy before finally landing in the journalism department. He seeks stories about community members who are impacting the world around them in positive ways and shares those stories. Working at The Collegian has taught Gladstein about working on a team, how to develop a story and the best ways to present said stories. Most importantly, he has grown from a photographer into a photojournalist. As co-photo director, he hopes to pass that knowledge on to the next group of journalists rising through The Collegian. When not working at The Collegian or in class, Gladstein can be found reading a book or in the outdoors climbing, camping, exploring and getting lost in the mountains.