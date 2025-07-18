Breaking: CSU football defensive line coach set to join Los Angeles Chargers

Just weeks before Colorado State football is set to play its season opener Aug. 30 against Washington, defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue is set to return and coach for the Los Angeles Chargers — according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel — after playing with the team from 2015-16.

The news comes just one day after the Chargers — the first NFL team to begin training camp this year — opened camp.

Despite being with the Rams for just one season, Ndulue has had a decorated coaching career after spending three years playing in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the Chargers.

He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant for his alma mater, Oklahoma, and most notably coached at Southern Illinois and then New Mexico State. In his final year with the Aggies, they achieved a program record of 10 wins in a season; NMSU dropped to just three wins the following year.

Then, in his most recent season with CSU, the Rams went on a five-game win streak during the conference portion of the season, ending 8-5.

But with CSU’s season opening soon, the timing of Ndulue’s shake-up puts added strain on a program already working to rebuild its defensive identity, especially as the Rams are going into their final year with the Mountain West, looking to prove themselves before transitioning to the Pac-12.

With just a little over a month until kickoff, head coach Jay Norvell has the clock ticking to find a replacement for Ndulue.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.