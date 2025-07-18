Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: CSU football defensive line coach set to join Los Angeles Chargers

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
July 18, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Just weeks before Colorado State football is set to play its season opener Aug. 30 against Washington, defensive line coach Chuka Ndulue is set to return and coach for the Los Angeles Chargers — according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel — after playing with the team from 2015-16. 

The news comes just one day after the Chargers — the first NFL team to begin training camp this year — opened camp.

Despite being with the Rams for just one season, Ndulue has had a decorated coaching career after spending three years playing in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and the Chargers.

He began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant for his alma mater, Oklahoma, and most notably coached at Southern Illinois and then New Mexico State. In his final year with the Aggies, they achieved a program record of 10 wins in a season; NMSU dropped to just three wins the following year. 

Then, in his most recent season with CSU, the Rams went on a five-game win streak during the conference portion of the season, ending 8-5.

But with CSU’s season opening soon, the timing of Ndulue’s shake-up puts added strain on a program already working to rebuild its defensive identity, especially as the Rams are going into their final year with the Mountain West, looking to prove themselves before transitioning to the Pac-12. 

With just a little over a month until kickoff, head coach Jay Norvell has the clock ticking to find a replacement for Ndulue. 

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking
The Colorado State University Administration building faces north March 9, 2024.
America First Legal files civil rights complaint against CSU, alleging 'Rampant Illegal DEI Programs'
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Breaking: Trump admin pauses, reverses student visa revocations
Poudre Fire Authority firefighters stand outside Aggie Village Walnut April 10.
Breaking: Poudre Fire Authority responds to fire at Aggie Village
More in Fall
Colorado State University linebacker Owen Long (40) finishes a play during a spring football scrimmage April 26.
Discipline, attention sets up CSU linebacker Owen Long for success on field, in life
Colorado State University football players Dom Jones (7) and Tory Horton (14) knock helmets in between plays.
NFL Draft recap: Next chapters for Tory Horton, former CSU football players
A volleyball player in white and blue hits a volleyball.
New voice for CSU volleyball: Maria Brun sets tone for 2025 fall season
More in Football
A football player in a bright orange uniform runs with a football while surrounded by football players in white uniforms.
Breaking: Tory Horton drafted by Seattle Seahawks in 5th round
A group of football players in green and gold uniforms walk off of the football field
Where the Rams are projected to land in 2025 NFL draft
Tory Horton runs routes in front of National Football League scouts April 3.
Tory Horton closes collegiate chapter with strong pro day performance
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is back at The Collegian for her third semester, taking on the sports editor role. As a first-year student at CSU, she is pursuing a journalism and media communication degree. After beginning her journalism career in high school, she joined The Collegian in her senior year, contributing to several desks including sports, arts and entertainment, news and life and culture. In her first year at CSU, she dedicated the majority of her time to being a beat writer for women’s volleyball and basketball and found a passion for sports writing. As an editor, she now aims to help other writers discover their own passions. Webb’s favorite parts about working for the sports desk are covering tight, nail-biting games and interviewing athletes for feature stories. She gets to learn about the person behind the jersey, making her appreciate the game that much more. Her goal is to carve a place for herself at The Collegian and immerse herself in sports along with learning the ins and outs of CSU Athletics so she can act as a resource for sports writers. She eventually wants to pursue a career within the field and hopes to make an impact. Webb is excited to explore all aspects of journalism and media and is eager to grow both as a writer and as a professional during her time at CSU.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.