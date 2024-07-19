Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Courtesy of Democratic Socialists of America Fort Collins
Palestine Benefit Concert supports local families through art, music

Northern Colorado community members gathered together for a night of music, art and insight in support...

Roll call: Rolling paper reviews
Roll call: Rolling paper reviews

Doobie, roach, cone or jay are all terms for the cannabis delivery mechanism known most commonly as a...

National: Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians
National: Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians

Editor's Note: This brief is part of The Collegian's limited national political news coverage that pertains...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024

The tech industry is ever-evolving, with startups continually pushing the boundaries of innovation. In 2024, several companies are making waves...

5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024
How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?
June 6, 2024

CSU Student Affairs in Higher Education Program undergoing changes

Aubree Miller, News Editor
July 20, 2024
csu+campus+news+graphic
Collegian | Caden Proulx
csu campus news graphic

Colorado State University offers a plethora of master’s programs to graduate students. Among these is Student Affairs in Higher Education, known as one of CSU’s most diverse master’s programs, which lends itself to a multitude of careers within higher education and university settings, along with a 100% job placement rate.

Currently, there are two program options available: one residential at CSU and one online. However, the residential program is not taking applications at this time. This is the beginning of numerous changes being made to the entire SAHE program.

Ad

A CSU alum and recent graduate of the SAHE program discussed their experience with the program, as well as what they know about the program’s future. They are undocumented, which greatly impacted their experience in graduate school, and prefer not be named for safety purposes. In addition to being interested in this graduate program, they disclosed that SAHE was one of the only programs they reached out to that was able to support an undocumented student. 

In regard to the actual changes being made, there will no longer be a residential version of the program, only an online one. 

“Fall semester of 2022, we received the news that the program was being restructured … and that they were lowering the credit requirement,” said a student who wished to remain anonymous to protect their privacy. “So that was like the first change we started observing … it truly was a dramatic change between the curriculum” 

Along with curriculum changes, the program was put on pause for the incoming class. The cohort of students already in the program would continue their studies, but there would not be students entering in. However, there were many students who had already been admitted. 

“Like two weeks later, it was, like, a very short turnaround, the program and everyone finds out (that) current students and then prospective students, students who had already been admitted, … we all find out that the program is being put on this pause,” the student said. 

While not a complete pause as the 2022-24 cohort would continue, the dynamic of the program shifted with the loss of incoming students.

The student discussed the feelings among SAHE students at the time this was happening and how they “started to be concerned about how … the university (is) prioritizing our program, like, do they care about us, are they investing in our program? The people who are produced by our program, we’re practically the backbone of the university … there’s just a lot of feelings there.” 

Student affairs jobs are everywhere at CSU: housing and dining, financial aid, academic advising and more. These are the people students interact with every day. 

Beyond this first shift, there was hope.

Ad

This past spring, students were told that the program would start back up again like usual, but that hope didn’t last very long. There would be students admitted to the residential program this fall who would get their full two years, but after that, the program would be completely virtual. 

“It was just kind of disheartening to see, once again, this, like, almost, like, reduction of the program, … kind of like they’re phasing it out,” the student said. This move to a virtual-only experience will likely look much different than the on-campus experience. “I definitely have trust that they will do their best, but I do think it will impact the quality of the education that is provided” 

Alex C. Lange is the current coordinator of SAHE and provided some information about the changes and its impact on students. 

Unfortunately, the residential version of the program will no longer be offered after (the spring 2026) semester,” Lange said. “So future students wishing to apply to a residential SAHE program will look to other institutions for potential enrollment. The students in the online version of the program will experience no changes in course structure as a result of these changes. What may change over time is the faculty who teach in the program.”

As seen throughout the United States, many programs in both secondary and higher education have been undergoing changes or been cut completely. CSU is not exempt from this, and it has to do with budget cuts throughout the various colleges, including Health and Human Sciences. 

“The school of education is absorbing most of our college’s budget cut,” Lange said. “The SOE’s structure will align with two academic priorities. First, undergraduate PK-12 educator preparation and new existing graduate programs surrounding schools and communities will be the focus of our residential offerings. Second, those programs focused on higher and adult education will be delivered online, which includes the SAHE program. So budget challenges prompted this organizational shift that directly affects the SOE — and thus SAHE — where the program is housed.”

With downsizing due to budget cuts and the upcoming tuition increase, it remains to be seen what other changes might be in store for programs at CSU.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @aubreem07.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Man with stab wounds found at CSU Health Center
Gov. Jared Polis signs HB24-1007 on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol building April 15. The opportunity for people to officially be on the lease gives them protections, Polis said during the signing ceremony.
El Gobernador Polis Firma Proyecto De Ley Que Prohíbe Límites A La Ocupación Residencial, Acabando Con U+2
A translucent sign with the ASCSU logo in the center of a wood-paneled wall, flanked by the American flag on the left and Colorado flag on the right. A podium is below the sign.
ASCSU president's office attempts to postpone cabinet member's ratification over statement criticizing DeSalvo
More in Homepage
Courtesy of Democratic Socialists of America Fort Collins
Palestine Benefit Concert supports local families through art, music
A graphic of a mother and daughter walking down a red, white and blue striped path facing fireworks in the distance. At the base of the path is a small brown truck.
Fort Collins' annual Independence Day Parade draws international crowd
In an indoor gym, a woman track athlete holds a shotput ball above her head in preparation to throw.
Morris, Lesnar, Hawkins represent Rams in US Summer Olympics team trials
More in News
National: Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians
National: Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians
Three people sit behind a wooden stand with a sign reading City of Fort Collins behind them.
City Council abolishes occupancy limits following removal of housing ordinances statewide
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking news: Delayed hearing decision for protesters at city council meeting
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *