Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
LFTE: Welcome back to The Collegian: Your go-to for independent CSU news

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
July 26, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Dear readers,

Welcome to Fort Collins and Colorado State University, Rams! Whether this is your first year on campus or one on top of many, allow me to welcome you to CSU and The Rocky Mountain Collegian.

My name is Allie Seibel, and I’m returning for my second year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. A little bit about us: The Collegian has been around since 1891 and is the oldest college newspaper west of the Mississippi. We’re among the oldest college newspapers in the country and are also one of the oldest publications in the state of Colorado.

The Collegian has always existed to serve Fort Collins and CSU, and it has seen the campus and community through every major historical event in the last 133 years. We’ve had different names, different masthead logos and different editorial staffs that bring different ideas, but the core mission of The Collegian — to report unbiased, local news to our audience — remains the same.

The Collegian is unique in its structure as a paper. We’re the newspaper department of an independent corporation called Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation. In 2008, RMSMC was formed after a rather dramatic incident involving profanity, politics and personal beliefs being printed on our front page in about 70-point font — if you’re curious, Google it. It made international news.

In the best interests of both the university and The Collegian, RMSMC was formed as an entity separate from CSU. That means we’re fortunate enough to be an independent newspaper, free from editorial control of the university. We can publish what we want and are funded through advertisers, donations and a contract with the Associated Students of CSU.

Each and every member of our staff is incredibly proud of the work, history and legacy of The Collegian. We all devote ourselves to maintaining the honorable tradition of accurate reporting, and as we begin another school year, we invite anyone interested in reporting to come write for one of our six content desks or join us an illustrator or a photographer. All of our positions are paid, and I can confidently say you’ll become acquainted with CSU’s campus and Fort Collins in an incredibly unique way, and you’ll meet some amazing people.

If you’re a first-year reading this in your new dorm room, welcome to the beginning of one of the most exciting adventures of your life: college. It’ll be scary, it’ll be overwhelming and, hopefully, it’ll be wonderful. You’ll have good days and bad days, you’ll fall on your face likely a few dozen times more than you’d like and you’ll make some of the most vibrant memories possible. You’ll meet people from all over, and you’ll hear their stories. You’ll learn how to be a student and, more importantly, how to be a person. Go easy on yourself as you adjust to this new environment.

We’ve got a massive year coming up on campus. CSU is hosting three huge rivalry football games at Canvas Stadium in the fall alongside many more student community-building events that start this week with Ram Welcome.

Beyond campus, it’s a presidential election year — possibly the most unprecedented and contentious yet — which will bring different perspectives, beliefs and conversations to the campus community. While it is impossible to know now what will happen at the ballot boxes in November, it is important to remember that each student on this campus shares in being a Ram and to exercise kindness, maturity and good judgement when engaging with differing ideals. The Collegian takes our responsibility to be a trusted news source very seriously, so you have my commitment to unbiased and fair news, political or otherwise.

As always, we’ll be with you for everything this year — every up and down, every victory and defeat, major and minor news. We’ll get to the bottom of systemic issues through our investigative journalism and hopefully inform you of some unique moments in Fort Collins this year.

If you ever want to discuss The Collegian, share story ideas or get involved in any way, don’t hesitate to reach out to editor@collegian.com.

Welcome home, Rams.

Allie Seibel, editor-in-chief

Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


