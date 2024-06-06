How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders stands out as a prime prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s no surprise he’s the current favorite for the No. 1 overall selection. Boasting a stellar performance at the FBS level, Sanders threw for a record-breaking 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. His impressive 69.3% pass completion rate and minimal interception count demonstrate his potential.

However, despite these achievements, Sanders’ game still has room for growth. As he steps into his final college season, here are three crucial areas for improvement to solidify his draft status.

Be more aggressive

Sanders possesses exceptional deep-ball accuracy, showcased by his breathtaking completions like the 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter against Washington State. Despite this, he often defaults to safer, underneath throws rather than targeting the deeper routes. This conservative approach resulted in -1.6 air yards to the sticks last season—a metric indicating he’s generally throwing short of the first-down marker.

For context, this figure is less aggressive than all but one quarterback drafted in the first three rounds since 2020. Similarly, his 7.51 yards per pass attempt ranked 49th in the FBS, well behind other top-tier prospects. To elevate his game and solidify his draft status for 2025, Sanders needs to trust his arm talent more and look for opportunities to exploit defenses vertically.

An improved offensive line and additional receiving options this season should provide him the support necessary to take these calculated risks and generate more explosive plays downfield.

Making Adjustments

Being able to adapt during the course of a play is an area where Shedeur Sanders has shown flashes of brilliance but needs to be more consistent. Take his 45-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter against Washington State as a prime example. When Sanders felt pressure from both edges on that play, he stepped up into the pocket and moved to his right, launching a perfect strike on the run.

This sort of in-play adaptability is what Sanders needs to do more of in 2024. Far too often, under duress, he resorts to short scrambles or check-down passes, taking his eyes off his downfield receivers.

Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams excelled in this area, significantly contributing to his No. 1 overall draft selection by the Chicago Bears. NFL scouts are well aware that Sanders can execute flawlessly from a clean pocket. When he has time to set his feet and deliver the ball, he ranks among the best in college football.

However, the modern NFL values quarterbacks who can make something happen when initial plays crumble, similar to what Patrick Mahomes does so well. Sanders has displayed this skill sporadically, such as during the game against USC with Williams on the opposing sideline.

The key for Sanders in 2024 is to harness that ability consistently, making him an even more attractive prospect for NFL front offices.

Limit negative plays

To improve his NFL draft stock, Shedeur Sanders must focus on limiting negative plays—a significant area of concern last season. Despite being pressured on 36.8% of his dropbacks, Sanders’ pressure-to-sack rate stood at a staggering 25.3%, considerably higher than top picks like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Williams faced a similar pressure rate but managed to keep his pressure-to-sack rate at a low 16%, while Maye, pressured even more frequently, had an 18.3% rate. This discrepancy highlights the need for Sanders to react better under pressure by either extending plays or making smarter decisions to dispose of the ball. Improved offensive line play in the 2024 season should offer Sanders more support, but he must also work on faster reads and pocket awareness to sidestep potential sacks.

NFL scouts will keenly observe whether Sanders can maintain composure and efficiency under pressure, making him a more resilient prospect.

The Bottom Line

As Shedeur Sanders aims to secure the No. 1 spot in the 2025 NFL Draft, focusing on aggression, playmaking, and reducing negative plays will be crucial. By addressing these areas, Sanders can elevate his performance and fulfill his potential. For Colorado fans and those looking at Broncos betting odds, Sanders’ growth could be a game-changer for both his college team and future NFL prospects.