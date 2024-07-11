National: Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians

Editor’s Note: This brief is part of The Collegian’s limited national political news coverage that pertains to the 2024 Presidential Election. The goal of this coverage is to inform our local community to the political events happening at the national scale.

A shooting at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, resulted in former President Donald Trump sustaining injuries and left one attendee dead, The Associated Press confirmed.

Ad

Loud bangs were reported throughout the crowd before Trump ducked under a podium and was later whisked away by Secret Service guards, blood visible on his face, according to AP.

Trump’s campaign team confirmed that he sustained no serious injuries and was moved to safety. One attendee was killed in the incident and two others sustained critical injuries, the AP reported with confirmation from the Butler County district attorney.

The shooter, whose identity remains unknown, was killed by the Secret Service counterassault team. As a former president, Trump receives Secret Service protection for life, and as a major party nomination for president, additional security is provided.

Prominent members of both the Republican and Democratic Parties have taken to social media to condemn political violence, including President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

At 6:42 p.m., Trump posted a statement that a bullet hit his ear, which was what alerted him to the shooting.

The Secret Service also confirmed in a statement that the shots were fired from above, outside of the usual ring of coverage for the event.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper all condemned the violence on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the event.

The AP confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt. On July 14, the AP confirmed that the victim was Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief. The AP also reported that the suspect was Thomas Matthew Crooke, a 20-year-old. Bomb-making materials were also found in his car and at his residence.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as available.

Ad

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_.