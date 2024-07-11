Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
National: Shooting at Trump rally leaves attendee dead, violence condemned by Colorado politicians

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
July 14, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: This brief is part of The Collegian’s limited national political news coverage that pertains to the 2024 Presidential Election. The goal of this coverage is to inform our local community to the political events happening at the national scale. 

A shooting at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, resulted in former President Donald Trump sustaining injuries and left one attendee dead, The Associated Press confirmed.

Loud bangs were reported throughout the crowd before Trump ducked under a podium and was later whisked away by Secret Service guards, blood visible on his face, according to AP.

Trump’s campaign team confirmed that he sustained no serious injuries and was moved to safety. One attendee was killed in the incident and two others sustained critical injuries, the AP reported with confirmation from the Butler County district attorney.

The shooter, whose identity remains unknown, was killed by the Secret Service counterassault team. As a former president, Trump receives Secret Service protection for life, and as a major party nomination for president, additional security is provided.

Prominent members of both the Republican and Democratic Parties have taken to social media to condemn political violence, including President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence.

At 6:42 p.m., Trump posted a statement that a bullet hit his ear, which was what alerted him to the shooting.

The Secret Service also confirmed in a statement that the shots were fired from above, outside of the usual ring of coverage for the event.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper all condemned the violence on X, formerly known as Twitter, following the event.

The AP confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt. On July 14, the AP confirmed that the victim was Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief. The AP also reported that the suspect was Thomas Matthew Crooke, a 20-year-old. Bomb-making materials were also found in his car and at his residence.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_

Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


