Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
CSU men’s golf coach Michael Wilson resigns, takes job at California

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
July 22, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Colorado State men’s golf will usher in new leadership after Michael Wilson resigned from his coaching duties July 22.

Wilson will take over head coaching duties at California, his alma mater.

After being hired as CSU’s coach on Aug. 5, 2022, Wilson saw two successful seasons at the helm for the Rams. He took CSU to its first NCAA regional in 12 years, where Christoph Bleier became the first Ram to win an individual medal at an NCAA regional.

“We appreciate the work and effort of Michael during his two years in Fort Collins,” Director of Athletics John Weber said in a press release. “He continued the strong tradition of our men’s golf program and leaves a talented team poised for continued success for our next leader.”

The Rams will move forward with current assistant coach Luke Vivolo in the interim as they begin the search for a new leader.

Vivolo was introduced as an assistant Aug. 2, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome our new assistant coach Luke Vivolo to the team here at Colorado State men’s golf,” Wilson said in a 2023 statement. “Luke’s background as an accomplished college golfer and touring professional made him a perfect fit for our team. … Luke is hard working, disciplined, organized and competitive. I know he will come in and be a great addition to our team and culture. I look forward to working with Luke and doing big things in the years ahead.”

Vivolo played his collegiate golf at UC Davis, where he won Big West Player of the Year during the 2014-15 season.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
