CSU men’s golf coach Michael Wilson resigns, takes job at California

Colorado State men’s golf will usher in new leadership after Michael Wilson resigned from his coaching duties July 22.

Wilson will take over head coaching duties at California, his alma mater.

Ad

After being hired as CSU’s coach on Aug. 5, 2022, Wilson saw two successful seasons at the helm for the Rams. He took CSU to its first NCAA regional in 12 years, where Christoph Bleier became the first Ram to win an individual medal at an NCAA regional.

“We appreciate the work and effort of Michael during his two years in Fort Collins,” Director of Athletics John Weber said in a press release. “He continued the strong tradition of our men’s golf program and leaves a talented team poised for continued success for our next leader.”

The Rams will move forward with current assistant coach Luke Vivolo in the interim as they begin the search for a new leader.

Vivolo was introduced as an assistant Aug. 2, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome our new assistant coach Luke Vivolo to the team here at Colorado State men’s golf,” Wilson said in a 2023 statement. “Luke’s background as an accomplished college golfer and touring professional made him a perfect fit for our team. … Luke is hard working, disciplined, organized and competitive. I know he will come in and be a great addition to our team and culture. I look forward to working with Luke and doing big things in the years ahead.”

Vivolo played his collegiate golf at UC Davis, where he won Big West Player of the Year during the 2014-15 season.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!