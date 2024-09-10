The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU women’s golf swings through Ram Classic with smiles despite loss

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
September 24, 2024
Collegian | Damon Cook
Kara Kaneshiro smiles after sinking her putt on the 18th hole at the Ptarmigan Country Club during the Ptarmigan Ram Classic Sept. 18. Kaneshiro finished fifth, and Colorado State University finished third in the tournament.

Getting to play two days of golf surrounded by friends, family and gorgeous green scenery is a nice consolation prize for Colorado State women’s golf. 

Victory eluded CSU in its only home tournament of the season, the Ptarmigan Ram Classic. The Rams finished one above par through three rounds, falling short to Cal Poly, which finished 12 strokes under par, and UC Davis, which finished 20 strokes under par.

Ad

Pemika Arphamongkol and Kara Kaneshiro were the Rams’ two highest finishers, placing fifth and sixth, respectively. Arphamongkol shot five strokes under par, and Kaneshiro shot six strokes under par but finished her final round with no bogeys. 

“It doesn’t happen too often, even with some of the tricky pins out there,” Kaneshiro said. “So it feels really good to have no bogeys — could have dropped a couple more putts, but overall, it was a good day.”

The one home tournament of the season is a nice break for the Rams, whose schedules are often filled with travel. 

Even though the outcome wasn’t what the team hoped for, the ease of not having to travel is much appreciated. 

“It’s definitely nice to sleep in our own beds,” Kaneshiro said. “But it’s also awesome because we know the course, we know we can play well, and so we just go out and have fun.”

Being able to get the rest that comes with not traveling is a nice little break for CSU. 

“I agree that it’s good to be back home,” Arphamongkol said. “The hotel gives a different vibe, so I feel like we got the most rest out of all the tournaments.”

For a team as young as the Rams, being at home can help ground them and settle some nerves.

CSU had two first-year students, a sophomore and two seniors as part of its lineup on Tuesday. Senior Lacey Uchida finished four strokes above par, first-year Jacinda Lee finished eight strokes above par and first-year Ebba Thalen finished 18 strokes above par. 

Ad

Having those young players get the experience they have so far will be crucial for their development. In golf, coach Laura Cilek said they can practice a lot, but getting out there and playing is important to that development.

“When you’re practicing, it’s not the same as when you’re on the golf course,” Cilek said. “The pressure, all of that, just getting them in a tournament setting, in the lineup, feeling that pressure — the more they do it, the better they’re going to get.”

This was the 24rd installation of the Ptarmigan Ram Classic, something CSU has only won thrice in its history: in 2001, 2004 and 2023.

But not every school gets to have a home tournament, so no matter their finish, this one is special for the Rams. 

“A lot of teams don’t ever host a home tournament,” Cilek said. “So we’re really lucky that we get to play at one of our home courses. … It’s like our one opportunity to play a home game.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
A player in royal blue and white goes to tackle a player in navy blue and orange.
Gabe Kirschke returns home, steps up big for CSU football
a player in blue and white runs with a brown ball
CSU football dominates on the ground in bounce-back win
A woman in a green jersey jumps after a soccer ball while another woman in a white jersey kicks the ball.
CSU soccer finishes non-conference play strong in shutout win against Omaha
More in Golf
Man in white shirt and hat uses golf club to hit golf ball, sky and trees in background
New coach, new record: CSU golf dominates season opener at Ram Masters
Ptarmigan Country Club hosted the Ram Classic Sept. 26, 2023.
CSU men's golf welcomes new coach for upcoming season
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU men's golf coach Michael Wilson resigns, takes job at California
More in Homepage
Ombre orange, green and blue background with three people who have thought bubbles: One's thought bubble is of a fish, the other is of a ball of yarn and the last one is a football.
Pavelko: There is no pressure to join in on typical college activities
A strand of mini pride flags hangs from the edge of a pop-up canopy.
Parcells: Am I queer enough?: Biphobia in LGBTQIA+ discourse harms us all
Guard Marta Leimane shoots the ball at the Colorado State University women's basketball Senior Night game at Moby Arena March 5.
CSU women’s basketball gears up for challenging 2024-25 season, unites family
About the Contributor
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is returning as one of the sports editors for fall 2024 at the The Collegian. He's been at the paper since August 2022. After starting as a construction management major at Colorado State University, Cook quickly found out he didn't have a passion for it. After taking a year off, he realized he could work in sports — something he has always been passionate about. So with newfound aspirations, he switched his major to journalism and media communication to chase those dreams. After a year of working as a beat writer covering volleyball and women's basketball, Cook took over as sports editor in summer 2023. Since then, he has become established in reporting on football and men's basketball and looks forward to providing that coverage this upcoming season. Cook will begin his third semester as the sports editor before graduating in December, having borne witness to some of CSU's historic feats. His passion for bringing readers the best coverage has only grown. Having started in the wake of a complete overhaul of The Collegian sports desk, Cook has watched the desk grow considerably, thanks to the efforts of so many amazing people he gets the pleasure of working alongside. Having learned so many things from so many people, including to never wear a tie, Cook looks forward to helping The Collegian sports desk reach heights never imagined before. With a much greater understanding of the power of words, one of Cook's inspirational quotes for this upcoming year has been from Eric Cartman in South Park: "Respect my authoritah."