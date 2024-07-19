Top stories
Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for Democratic candidate

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
July 23, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: This brief is part of The Collegian’s limited national political news coverage that pertains to the 2024 Presidential Election. The goal of this coverage is to inform our local community to the political events happening at the national scale. 

President Joe Biden announced Sunday morning that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election race through a letter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Associated Press confirmed.

Following the June 27 debate with Republican nominee former President Donald Trump, Biden faced pressure from other prominent members of the Democratic Party to step down and concede his place on the Democratic ticket.

Biden will serve the rest of his term in office that will conclude Jan. 20, 2025.

In the letter, Biden said he believes his energies will be best spent on finishing his term as president instead of seeking reelection.

Biden’s announcement came among calls from major Democratic Party leaders for him to step down. Biden’s team was attempting to drum up support with a letter from seven swing states, including Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan, AP reported.

Colorado Democrats released a statement from Party Chair Shad Murib.

“(Biden) has been a friend of Colorado, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, designating Camp Hale as national monument, keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs and cutting the cost of living for working people,” Murib said in the statement. “From his time as senator to being the most effective president in modern history, our country has seen tremendous growth and success as a result of his leadership. On behalf of the entire Colorado Democratic Party, we express our enormous gratitude to President Biden.”

Biden later posted on X, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party nomination. Harris later posted a statement on X announcing she will be running. The Democratic National Convention will take place Aug. 19-22, when the nominee will be officially announced.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @allie_seibel_

About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is the editor in chief of The Rocky Mountain Collegian, a role she loves more and more with each day. Previously the news editor and news director of The Collegian, Seibel has a background in news, but she’s excited to branch out and experience every facet of content this and following years. Seibel is a sophomore journalism and media communications major minoring in business administration and legal studies. She is a student in the Honors Program and is also an honors ambassador and honors peer mentor. She also is a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and loves how The Collegian has gotten her acquainted with Fort Collins and CSU. When she’s not writing, reporting or in class, you can always find her with a book, cross-stitching, planning where to travel to next, trying out a new recipe or listening to Taylor Swift. Seibel is incredibly proud of The Collegian’s past and understands the task of safeguarding its future. She’s committed to The Collegian’s brand as an alt-weekly newspaper and will continue to advance its status as a strong online publication while preserving the integrity and tradition of the print paper. Seibel is excited to begin a multi-year relationship with readers at the helm of the paper and cannot wait to see how the paper continues to grow. Through initiatives like the new science desk and letting each individual desk shine, Seibel is committed to furthering The Collegian and Rocky Mountain Student Media over the next few years.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


