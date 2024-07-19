Biden drops out of presidential race, endorses Harris for Democratic candidate

Editor’s Note: This brief is part of The Collegian’s limited national political news coverage that pertains to the 2024 Presidential Election. The goal of this coverage is to inform our local community to the political events happening at the national scale.

President Joe Biden announced Sunday morning that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential election race through a letter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, The Associated Press confirmed.

Following the June 27 debate with Republican nominee former President Donald Trump, Biden faced pressure from other prominent members of the Democratic Party to step down and concede his place on the Democratic ticket.

Biden will serve the rest of his term in office that will conclude Jan. 20, 2025.

In the letter, Biden said he believes his energies will be best spent on finishing his term as president instead of seeking reelection.

Biden’s announcement came among calls from major Democratic Party leaders for him to step down. Biden’s team was attempting to drum up support with a letter from seven swing states, including Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan, AP reported.

Colorado Democrats released a statement from Party Chair Shad Murib.

“(Biden) has been a friend of Colorado, creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs, designating Camp Hale as national monument, keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs and cutting the cost of living for working people,” Murib said in the statement. “From his time as senator to being the most effective president in modern history, our country has seen tremendous growth and success as a result of his leadership. On behalf of the entire Colorado Democratic Party, we express our enormous gratitude to President Biden.”

Biden later posted on X, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party nomination. Harris later posted a statement on X announcing she will be running. The Democratic National Convention will take place Aug. 19-22, when the nominee will be officially announced.

