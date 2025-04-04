Founded 1891.

Thousands mobilize at ‘Hands Off’ rallies in FoCo, Denver to protest Trump administration actions

Claire VanDeventer, Sam Hutton, and Aubree Miller
April 7, 2025
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Thousands of protesters gather at Civic Center Park in front of the Larimer County Justice Center as part of the national “Hands Off” protests April 4. Protests started at Civic Center Park and proceeded to march south along Mason Street, turned left onto West Mulberry Street and left again onto College Avenue with protesters encircling 10 total blocks.

On Saturday, April 5, thousands of Colorado State University students and Fort Collins residents gathered in Civic Center Park for the city’s “Hands Off” protest, joining coordinated demonstrations nationwide and across the state.

According to Third Act, the organizer of the event in partnership with IndivisibleNOCO, MoveOn, 50501 and more, these nationwide rallies were organized in response to recent federal actions taken by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, calling on Americans to unite and organize in support of issues that matter to them. More than 1,200 demonstrations were organized across all 50 states, according to the Associated Press, with around 10,000 people attending the march in Denver.

The Hands Off website details the organization’s mission for coordinated community action across the country.

Thousands of protesters march down College Avenue during the “Hands Off” protest in Fort Collins April 5. (The Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them,” the website’s statement reads. “They’re taking everything they can get their hands on and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

Protesters in Fort Collins echoed this urgency, holding signs that read, “Hands Off Our Rights,” “Resist Fascism” and “Love Over Hate,” among others. The event also featured several speakers, including Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse and League of Women Voters Vice President Kathy Maher, who addressed a wide range of issues, such as immigration rights, LGBTQIA+ support, federal funding cuts and voting access. Many of these messages were met with loud cheers and chanting from the crowd.

“This is what democracy looks like,” Neguse said. “The question we have to ask ourselves as a community is, ‘Will we stand up?’” 

Amy Padilla, an IndivisibleNOCO organizer, speaks at the “Hands Off” protest at the Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 4. Protests started at Civic Center Park and proceeded to march south along Mason Street, turned left onto Mulberry Street and left again onto College Avenue, with protesters encircling 10 total blocks. “So whether it’s immigration or veterans or women’s rights, we wanted to give everybody a voice,” Padilla said. (The Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Victoria Silva, a biochemistry and molecular biology student researcher at CSU, addressed the recent federal funding cuts to research and STEM grants in their address, explaining the potential impacts on their field and emphasizing the need to organize in response to these changes.

“Whole futures are being erased,” Silva said. “Whole fields are being gutted, and for what? To keep the billionaire class in control while the rest of us are told to be quiet, be polite and stay in line? But we won’t. The statement, ‘Hands Off,’ is our refusal; hands off of our students, hands off of our science (and) hands off of our committees.” 

One of these issues touched upon by speakers was the recent revocation of six international student visas at CSU, some of whom have already left the country. Ella Smith, a student at CSU studying women and gender studies, condemned the decision and called on both elected officials and the community to take action.

“I am here because I believe that the visa revocations for Colorado State University students is absolutely reprehensible,” Smith said. “We, as students, are here calling not only on the university but also on our representatives and community members to stand against these awful, evil things and make a statement by fighting back.”

After the speeches concluded, the crowd marched south along Howes Street to Mountain Avenue, then continued south on Mason Street before heading east to College Avenue. The group then marched north back to Civic Center Park, halting traffic along downtown College Avenue.

With vehicles rendered stationary on College Avenue, most drivers expressed support for the demonstrators, repeatedly honking their horns and playing politically charged music.

The crowd brought together Fort Collins residents, CSU students and others, united by phrases like “Hands Off,” “Love Not Hate” and “My Body, My Choice,” among others. Fort Collins resident Laurie Morren spoke on the significance of community action and why a movement like this one is so powerful.

“This is amazing,” Morren said. “It feels so great to be out here with like-minded people. People who care about our country and our democracy and are afraid of where we’re headed.”

A protester holds a sign that reads “Veterans Against Trump” at the “Hands Off” protest at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins April 5. (The Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Demonstrators said the protest was unique because it centered on a multitude of issues, bringing people together from all walks of life to organize around the issues  they care about. When asked why she attended the march, Josie Lopez, another Fort Collins resident, emphasized this collective sense of urgency.

“Why am I not here?” Lopez said. “There’s too many things to choose from. We’re all just trying to survive. I’m just here to support my community and to come together to move forward as one.”

As the march drew to a close and demonstrators dispersed, event organizers from IndivisibleNOCO and 50501 spoke on the success of the event, as well as their personal motivations for protesting.

Tristan McBurney-Bennett is a U.S. military veteran and helped organize the demonstration alongside 50501. McBurney-Bennett described the loss of his sister as his core motivator to continue advocating for the rights of immigrants and the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I hope that I honor her memory and that drives me forward,” McBurney-Bennett said. “Also, the fact that I spent seven years serving this country. When I put on a uniform and signed on the dotted line, I was like, ‘I’m not going to let America fall to fascism,’ and here I am still fighting to make sure America doesn’t fall to fascism.”

IndivisibleNOCO board member Amy Padilla said she was pleased with the outcome of the demonstration, pledging that future community action events are already in the works. Padilla specifically highlighted the group’s upcoming attendance at a town hall hosted by Colorado District 4 Rep. Lauren Boebert April 26.

Padilla also expressed her belief that community action should be organized with a bottom-up approach, encouraging unity within communities regardless of political affiliation.

“We all have to live here,” Padilla said. “It’s about taking care of each other, or we’re not going to make it, and (the Trump administration) is setting us up to not make it. It’s not red versus blue anymore. It’s everybody against the oligarchy.”

A Hands Off protest also took place in Denver, drawing thousands to the Capitol and Civic Center Park. There were also marches organized in Colorado Springs, Boulder, Loveland and elsewhere across Colorado.

Thousands of demonstrators gather in Civic Center Park in front of the Colorado State Capitol during a “Hands Off” protest in Denver April 5. (The Collegian | JJ McKinney)

Protesters carried signs with messages such as “Respect the Constitution,” “Silence = Compliance,” “Make Empathy Great Again,” “My Dissent is Patriotic” and “Protect Peace and Defend Justice,” among others.

Members of various nonprofits and advocacy groups attended and gave speeches at the Denver protest, along with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, as reported by The Denver Post.  

Katie Leonard, an organizer for the Denver Party for Socialism and Liberation, attended and spoke about the protests on a national level.

“It’s very clear that this is the beginning stage of an all-out assault on free speech and democratic rights here in this country,” Leonard said. 

Abdullah, an attendee who did not provide a last name, touched on the show of community and solidarity from those who marched.

“There’s a lot of emotions running around right now,” Abdullah said. “People feel a lot of fear right now, you know, by way of deportation, by way of economic class (and) financial insecurity. People are afraid, but also people are very fed up. People are tired of the status quo. … I think marches like this really show how this fight is one, and it shows how the ruling class continues to try to divide us by making us think that these struggles are different.”

Ultimately, he said he is “hopeful for the future.”

An unnamed speaker praised the attendance of the crowd and people showing up for their communities.

“This is what power is, and this is what community and democracy look like,” the speaker said. “The streets is not where our fight ends. It is in every intersection of our lives, and the fight and the revolution lives within each of us, and it carries into everything we do. … It is how you live your life every single day.”

Reach Claire VanDeventer, Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn’t be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He’s honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian’s long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he’s learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He’s reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Garrett Mogel
Garrett Mogel, Photo Director
Garrett Mogel is a fourth-year journalism student with a second field of study in philosophy. He is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Growing up in Colorado and surrounded by dreamlike landscapes and adventure sports, it was only a matter of time before Mogel picked up a camera. For over a decade, he explored Colorado, ported rivers, postholed through several feet of snow, rappelled over cliffs and skinned up mountains, all with a camera in hand. Through his adventures, Mogel began attaching stories to images and engaging viewers in conversation about their favorite areas. Eventually, Mogel’s passion for photography and storytelling drew him to pursue a degree and career in photojournalism. In his time at Colorado State University, Mogel has worked with The Collegian every year. In progressing through the publication, Mogel has seen all the ways student media fosters growth, both individually and through collaboration. Additionally, the opportunity to witness how impactful a story can be on a personal, organizational and community level is his greatest lesson thus far.  Beyond The Collegian, Mogel still finds time to appreciate his Colorado upbringing. When not on assignment, he can usually be found mountain biking, skiing, camping, river surfing or at home planning his next adventure.