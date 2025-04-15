Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

How Colorado defied the Rocky Mountain region’s red trend

Chloe Waskey, Staff Reporter
April 15, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
An American and Colorado State flag sit on the desk of a Colorado senator in the Denver Capitol Senate chamber during the Associated Students of Colorado State University’s Day at the Capitol event March 10.

Colorado is one of two blue states in the Rocky Mountain region, a clear anomaly in a sea of red for almost 20 years. The gradual shift from conservative stronghold to political outlier has left many asking: What makes the Centennial State different from its Western neighbors?

The answer, put simply, is that Colorado has Democratic demographics. Democrats tend to be more educated, wealthy and concentrated in urban areas, according to Pew Research Center. Colorado is the fourth-most educated state, among the wealthiest in the U.S. and has over three million people living near the Denver metro area.

“It’s such an educated state; it’s a wealthy state, a cosmopolitan state, (and) that tends to align with even the national Democratic Party right now,” said Kyle Saunders, a political science professor at Colorado State University. “Educated, wealthy, cosmopolitan people do not tend to vote for Trump, and so that has led the Republican Party in Colorado to be not doing very well.”

But Democratic demographics don’t just appear out of nowhere, especially in a state that was reliably Republican for so long. In the case of Colorado, the demographic swing came from other states, namely California. Matthew Hitt, another political science professor at CSU, said Colorado was once a hotbed of in-migration.

“Colorado’s population, for a time, was really booming, and a lot of in-migration was coming from, at the time, more expensive cost-of-living areas like California,” Hitt said. “Folks who are Democrats from other states moved to Colorado and particularly concentrate along the front range, right (by) the Denver area. That’s where a lot of job opportunity was.”

Hitt noted that Colorado looked attractive compared to surrounding Western states because Denver offered economic opportunity in a variety of fields and had uniquely easy access to other benefits like outdoor recreation.

“You’ve got a really serious, major big city that’s actually grown a lot since the ’90s, with a lot of economic opportunity, an international airport and it’s also pretty close to world-class outdoor amenities,” Hitt said. “The mountains, you know, skiing, snowboarding — you can be skiing within an hour, hour and a half of Denver. A lot of other Western neighbors, they have beautiful mountains, but they’re not set up like that.”

Migration can also help explain why Colorado is so highly educated, even though it is among the lowest spenders on education nationwide. The high quality of life kept the educated population here, Saunders said.

“Net in-migration has really been to Colorado’s benefit,” Saunders said. “We’ve been able to bring in a lot of educated people, and it is a nice place to live. It’s high-quality of life, 300 days of sunshine, all of that. So that’s no doubt part of the story, and it has definitely sustained.”

Despite the low education spending and for reasons beyond sunshine, Colorado continues to be favorable to academics. CSU and the University of Colorado Boulder are both cutting-edge research institutions that are not at risk of interference by a Republican state government.

“Academic freedom is as safe here as it’s going to be anywhere in the United States, so we’ll continue to attract faculty who want to be here because, frankly, it’s better than working in Ohio right now.” -Matthew Hitt, CSU professor

Hitt pointed out that recent legislation has been proposed or passed in dominantly red states including Northern Colorado’s neighbor, Wyoming that threatens to reshape higher education entirely.

“We chronically underfund our higher education, chronically underfund K-12, but high-quality professionals, high-quality educators and researchers and professors continue to want to live in Colorado,” Hitt said. “Even if we’re underfunded, we’re not under threat. … In states with Republican-controlled legislatures, we are seeing really aggressive and unnerving lawmaking activity directed at universities.”

Although Colorado is equally subject to some recent federal initiatives directed at higher education, the state’s Democratic trifecta, in part, prevents experienced educators from fleeing, ultimately boosting the overall quality of education.

“Academic freedom is as safe here as it’s going to be anywhere in the United States, so we’ll continue to attract faculty who want to be here because, frankly, it’s better than working in Ohio right now,” Hitt said.

Security in Colorado’s Democratic hold is reinforced by the relative weakness of the Republican opposition. Saunders said the national Republican messaging in favor of President Donald Trump has failed to resonate among Coloradans, whereas state Democrats have adapted to the changing population.

“The Democratic Party in Colorado, at least the last 10 years, has done a much better job adapting to the changing electorate than the Republicans have,” Saunders said. “The Republicans could have gone with less ‘Trumpy’ candidates and perhaps had more electable success, but that’s not the national trend with the Republican Party.”

In fact, Colorado defied the 2024 national trend toward the Republican Party within Democratic districts, with every blue district only turning more blue.

While Colorado has become the blue sheep of the Rocky Mountain family, it hasn’t shed its Western roots. The region’s hallmark libertarian streak still shapes Colorado politics but in a distinctly progressive way.

“That notion of ‘stay out of my business; let me live my life’ — that’s a streak that infects Western states more than, say, conservative southerners,” Hitt said. “Some of that you can see in Colorado the first state to legalize cannabis, one of the first states to legalize civil unions for same sex couples. So those are very progressive stances but also libertarian stances. ‘Get the government out of our business.’”

Hitt said Colorado has created a unique identity for itself — one that evolved from its Western roots yet is distinguishable from its Western neighbors.

“The mountain communities have a culture and a vibe that’s distinctly Colorado,” Hitt said. “It’s not really Western cowboy stuff, but … there is an identity there that is very Colorado, very tied to our geography.”

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Governmental Affairs Ava Wilkins takes part in the "Powermapping and the Power of Storytelling" breakout session during the Colorado Higher Education Basic Needs Summit in Denver Wednesday, April 9.
Colorado Basic Needs Summit unites activists, advocates for student well-being
Junior Horticulture major, April Ferzoco, pulls weeds at the CSU Annual Trial Garden. The Trial Garden provides a place for research and plant outreach for students and community members every year and is located at 1401 Remington Street. (Natalie Dyer | Collegian)
CSU Flower Trial Gardens offer colorful area for Colorado horticulture research
Courtesy of Colorado State University Archives & Special Collections
John Matsushima's research impacts cattle industry decades later
More in News
A man in a suit speaks in front of a microphone.
ASCSU senate discusses sustainable living in FSL, HDS emergency room procedure
Two men in suits speak, holding a microphone.
Jakye Nunley, Joseph Godshall elected ASCSU president, VP
Poudre Fire Authority firefighters stand outside Aggie Village Walnut April 10.
Breaking: Poudre Fire Authority responds to fire at Aggie Village
More in Politics
Thousands of protesters gather at Civic Center Park in front of the Larimer County Justice Center as part of the national "Hands Off" protests April 5. Protesters started at Civic Center Park, encircling 10 total blocks.
Thousands mobilize at 'Hands Off' rallies in FoCo, Denver to protest Trump administration actions
Colorado State University's Turning Point USA chapter invited de-transitioner Chloe Cole to speak about her beliefs against gender-affirming care for minors March 27. "They see people like me as an existential threat because our stories challenge the narrative that they cling on to so rapidly," Cole said. "Woke ideology, and in particular the modern transgender movement, has become a faith of sorts. For many, it fills a spiritual void."
Chloe Cole visits CSU to share experiences, denounce 'radical transgender ideology'
Evelyn Jacobi speaks to a crowd of protesters outside the Fort Collins Post Office March 4. As a former member of the League of Women Voters who is still in contact with the group, she came to be with the community and offered to speak. "When you are with people who are willing to stand up and take a stand for what is right, for our democracy, for diversity, for all the values that we hold dear, it's energizing to see people here," Jacobi said.
Light for Our Democracy gathering draws crowds protesting recent federal actions
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.