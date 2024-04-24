Avery+Morrow+sentenced+after+3rd-degree+assault+charges

Editors Note: This event took place on April 26. We apologize for the timeliness of this article and for The Collegian being unable to publish a story.

Colorado State football running back Avery Morrow was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years of supervised probation, according to the Coloradoan.

Morrow was found guilty of a third-degree assault charge Feb. 29.

Morrow was originally arrested on misdemeanor assault charges before being upgraded to felony charges after he repeatedly punched the victim, which led to the victim being hospitalized.

Morrow played in the Green vs. Gold spring game and is still listed on the spring roster.

“We are aware of the legal process involving Avery Morrow,” said Kyle Neaves, CSU associate athletic director for strategic communications/brand Enhancement, in the Coloradoan’s article. “His status on the roster is unchanged.”

