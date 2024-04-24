Avery+Morrow+sentenced+after+3rd-degree+assault+charges

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Senator Michael Bennet and former Senator Cory Gardner speak at the Colorado State University event Building Bridges: Bipartisan Perspectives on Democracy, moderated by CSU President Amy Parsons April 22.
Sens. Bennet, Gardner discuss bipartisanship at CSU amid protests

In an effort to promote bipartisan cooperation in political discussions, Colorado State University hosted...

A crowd of protesters holds signs and shouts.
CSU student protest calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a link to a story explaining the history between...

Quarterback Jackson Brousseau passes to a wide receiver in the first quarter of the Colorado State University football Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Graser: It's time to believe in Rams football

Editor’s Note: All opinion content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
From the Rockies to the Races: Why College Students Are Joining the Celebrity-Packed Kentucky Derby
April 24, 2024

The Kentucky Derby, often celebrated as “the most exciting two minutes in sports,” transcends mere horse racing to become a staple of American...

The Impact of Technological Innovations on Sports Betting in Colorado: A Primer
April 18, 2024
Cutting Edge Online Payment Technologies in 2024
April 16, 2024
How to Trade CS2 (CS:GO) Skins in 2024
April 16, 2024

Avery Morrow sentenced after 3rd-degree assault charges

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
May 1, 2024
Avery+Morrow+sentenced+after+3rd-degree+assault+charges
Collegian | Falyn Sebastian

Editors Note: This event took place on April 26. We apologize for the timeliness of this article and for The Collegian being unable to publish a story. 

Colorado State football running back Avery Morrow was sentenced to 60 days in jail and four years of supervised probation, according to the Coloradoan.

Ad

Morrow was found guilty of a third-degree assault charge Feb. 29.

Morrow was originally arrested on misdemeanor assault charges before being upgraded to felony charges after he repeatedly punched the victim, which led to the victim being hospitalized.

Morrow played in the Green vs. Gold spring game and is still listed on the spring roster.

“We are aware of the legal process involving Avery Morrow,” said Kyle Neaves, CSU associate athletic director for strategic communications/brand Enhancement, in the Coloradoan’s article. “His status on the roster is unchanged.”

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara (8) runs for the Utah Tech quarterback.
Miami Dolphins select Mohamed Kamara in 5th round of NFL Draft
Quarterback Jackson Brousseau passes to a wide receiver in the first quarter of the Colorado State University football Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Graser: It's time to believe in Rams football
Annabelle Stephan smiles as she plays in a scrimmage during womens club soccer practice April 11.
Women's club soccer is CSU's best-kept secret
Colorado State University football players face off at the line of scrimmage during the second half of the CSU Green vs. Gold game at Canvas Stadium April 20.
Green, gold, white: CSU football springs into last preseason scrimmage
Colorado State University 2006 Hall of Fame Inductee and volleyball player Angela Knopf poses for a portrait outside of Canvas Stadium, April 9.
Looking back on CSU hall of famers decorating Moby Arena walls
Redshirt freshman Damian Henderson II (34) is tackled during a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Returning Rams build foundation for continuous success
More in Football
Graduate student Avery Morrow (25) is lifted into the air by a teammate after a touchdown during a spring football scrimmage.
Spring camp: CSU football adjusts to changes on defense
Redshirt sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) runs down the field at a spring football scrimmage.
Spring camp: CSU football gears up for offensive explosion
Sophomore Caleb Goodie (86) reaches to catch the ball before being tackled at a spring football practice.
Spring camp: Continuity, depth have Rams in unfamiliar position
Colorado State University wide receiver Tory Horton (14) dashes toward the sideline during the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CSU lost 43-35.
Colorado State football springs toward new season
Mohamed Kamara (42) stands before the game starts Nov. 16, 2019.
Pro Day at Colorado State serves as another step toward NFL draft
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
CSU running back Avery Morrow found guilty of 3rd-degree assault
More in Homepage
Women-led cult classics generate committed fandoms
Women-led cult classics generate committed fandoms
Outlaws of Moby cheer, during the Colorado State Mens basketball game versus Boise State University
CSU Outlaws cult-ivate strong Ram spirit
These 3 iconic movies were filmed in Colorado
These 3 iconic movies were filmed in Colorado
2 famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
2 famous cults got their start — or end — in Colorado
Protesters gather in front of the Administration building chanting, while three members of the Students for Justice in Palestine deliver a letter to the University of Colorado State’s leadership April 29.
Campus protest demands administration speak out on Palestine
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
Horoscopes April 29 to May 5
About the Contributors
Damon Cook
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.
Falyn Sebastian
Falyn Sebastian, Digital & Design Managing Edtior
After becoming a page designer as a sophomore, Falyn Sebastian evolved from print editor to design director and has now officially begun her new position as digital and design managing editor. Originally from the Big Island of Hawaii, she chose to attend Colorado State University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design along with a minor in entrepreneurship. When it comes to arranging content in The Collegian's newsprint, Sebastian formats and arranges the visual media that readers love in a physical copy. After attending content and budget meetings with the editors of each desk, she manages how each week's visual content fits into the paper by clicking through Adobe InDesign. With a combination of original photos, illustrative graphics and advertisements, Sebastian organizes and delegates tasks to her talented and ever-growing design team. As a graphic design student, journalism was not a field Sebastian intended to work in during college, but she embraced the world of publication design through The Collegian. As graphic design focuses on the importance of effective communication, she realized she was truly designing for a fulfilling purpose. Student media will forever have a happy home in her heart. Working with other students who are passionate about what is happening in their community drives her to continue working on impactful design. Sebastian looks forward to what is yet to come while gaining new experience and memories with her staff.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *