CSU running back Avery Morrow found guilty of 3rd-degree assault

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
March 4, 2024
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Colorado State University running back Avery Morrow was found guilty of third-degree assault Feb. 29, first reported by Sady Swanson of the Coloradoan. The altercation occurred Jan. 17, 2023.

The victim testified Wednesday morning that he was riding his longboard home from class around noon, and while stopped briefly at Lake Street waiting for traffic to stop so he could cross the street, he noticed an SUV parked in a no-parking zone,” Swanson reported. “Frustrated with where the car was parked, the victim said he made some gestures — including throwing his hands in the air and giving the driver a thumbs-up — as he rode behind the car to get around it.”

Morrow’s attorney argued this was done to provoke Morrow, and his client reacted in the heat of passion.

Larimer County Deputy District Attorney Michael Mangione told the jury Morrow “chased (the victim) down, tackled him to the ground and punched him in the face several times.”

The running back’s arrest led to a six-month suspension through spring camp, but Morrow did play throughout the 2023 season for CSU.

According to the same story, Morrow was arrested on misdemeanor charges, but those were later escalated to felony charges due to the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Morrow’s sentencing hearing is scheduled on the Larimer County court docket for 3:30 p.m. April 18, and according to the Coloradoan, he is facing a fine up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

Morrow is still listed on the spring 2024 football roster.

More updates will be provided after Morrow is sentenced.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
