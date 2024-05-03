Top stories
Rams go all in on air-raid offense, add 3-star wide receiver transfer

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
May 6, 2024
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell motivates his team before the Rocky Mountain Showdown game against the University of Colorado Boulder at Folsom Field in Boulder Sept. 16, 2023. CU won 43-35.

Former four-star recruit and current three-star transfer Armani Winfield announced via X Monday that he is officially committed to playing for Colorado State football.

The Rams added a 6-foot-2-inch wide receiver to an already loaded offense. With other new transfers like Donovan Ollie and returning players like Tory Horton and Dylan Goffney, the Rams offense is set to once again be at the top of the Mountain West.

Winfield, a redshirt sophomore, was originally at Baylor before entering the transfer portal. He is one of the biggest names signed to CSU through the transfer portal.

Winfield played in 12 games last season, reeling in 12 catches for 70 yards, but could be poised for a massive breakout season. CSU saw something similar after it signed Dallin Holker a year ago, who was coming off a not-very-productive year at BYU before having a break-out season with the Rams.

The Rams were the No. 1 passing offense in the Mountain West a year ago. With the additional talent added and the expected development from quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, they should be right back in that spot at the end of next season.

After nearly missing a bowl game, going 5-7, a season ago, CSU is well set up to make it back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.

