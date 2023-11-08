2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing next season.

The college football transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4. Here is everyone who has announced their intentions to either play for Colorado State or leave CSU for elsewhere.

Transfers out:

Cornerback T.J. Crandall: Crandall was a bright spot for the Rams as a first-year player with the team. He had two pass breakups and one interception in his lone season in green and gold. Crandall announced he would enter the portal Nov. 28 and so far has received offers from UCLA, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Arizona State, according to his X, formerly known as Twitter.

Linebacker Tramayne Mejia-Paster: Mejia-Paster transferred to CSU from UCLA last season. He will now enter the transfer portal again. Mejia-Paster recorded a season-high three tackles against Utah State but otherwise did not see the field a lot. Mejia-Paster announced his decision to leave CSU Dec. 4 via X.

Offensive lineman Ethen Erickson: Erickson will also enter the portal for a second season in a row. Erickson announced his decision to leave CSU Dec. 4 via X.

Quarterback Jackson Stratton: The redshirt freshman QB for CSU announced his intention to transfer Nov. 30 via X. Stratton only threw four passes during his career at CSU, throwing for 78 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive back Mychai Williams: The redshirt freshman walked on to the CSU football team in 2022. Williams recorded no stats in the green and gold and announced his intentions to transfer Dec. 4 via X.

Transfers in:

There aren’t currently any players who have announced their intentions to play for CSU yet. Stay tuned, as this article will be updated with player stats and how they fit into the team as people make transfer announcements.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.