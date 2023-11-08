Top stories
2023-24 CSU football transfer portal tracker

Damon Cook, Sports Editor
December 5, 2023
Colorado+State+University+football+coach+Jay+Norvell+watches+the+play+during+the+Border+War+game+against+University+of+Wyoming+Nov.+3.+Colorado+State+University+lost+15-24.%0A
Collegian | Aria Paul
Colorado State University football coach Jay Norvell watches the play during the Border War game against University of Wyoming Nov. 3. Colorado State University lost 15-24.

Editors NoteThis post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing next season.

The college football transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4. Here is everyone who has announced their intentions to either play for Colorado State or leave CSU for elsewhere.

Transfers out:

Cornerback T.J. Crandall: Crandall was a bright spot for the Rams as a first-year player with the team. He had two pass breakups and one interception in his lone season in green and gold. Crandall announced he would enter the portal Nov. 28 and so far has received offers from UCLA, Oregon State, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Arizona State, according to his X, formerly known as Twitter.

Linebacker Tramayne Mejia-Paster: Mejia-Paster transferred to CSU from UCLA last season. He will now enter the transfer portal again. Mejia-Paster recorded a season-high three tackles against Utah State but otherwise did not see the field a lot. Mejia-Paster announced his decision to leave CSU Dec. 4 via X.

Offensive lineman Ethen Erickson: Erickson will also enter the portal for a second season in a row. Erickson announced his decision to leave CSU Dec. 4 via X.

Quarterback Jackson Stratton: The redshirt freshman QB for CSU announced his intention to transfer Nov. 30 via X. Stratton only threw four passes during his career at CSU, throwing for 78 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive back Mychai Williams: The redshirt freshman walked on to the CSU football team in 2022. Williams recorded no stats in the green and gold and announced his intentions to transfer Dec. 4 via X.

Transfers in:

There aren’t currently any players who have announced their intentions to play for CSU yet. Stay tuned, as this article will be updated with player stats and how they fit into the team as people make transfer announcements.

Reach Damon Cook at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @dwcook2001.
Damon Cook, Sports Editor
Damon Cook is the 2023-24 sports editor for the The Collegian and has been at the paper since August 2022. He started doing coverage on volleyball and club sports before moving onto the women's basketball beat. He is in his third year and is completing his degree with a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in sports management. As The Collegian's sports editor, Cook reports on CSU sports and helps manage the sports desk and content throughout the week. After having a year to learn and improve, Cook will now get to be part of a new age under the sports desk. The desk moved on from all but one other person and will now enter into a new era. Damon started school as a construction management major looking to go in a completely different direction than journalism. After taking the year off during the COVID-19 pandemic, he quickly realized that construction wasn't for him. With sports and writing as passions, he finally decided to chase his dreams, with The Collegian helping him achieve that. He is most excited to bring the best and most in-depth sports coverage that The Collegian can provide.


