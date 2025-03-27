CSU women’s club lacrosse strives for inclusivity, growth, competitive spirit

Colorado State’s women’s club lacrosse team is redefining what it means to be a student-athlete at the club level. Through a combination of open communication, a focus on team culture and a commitment to balancing academics and athletics, the team has fostered an environment where players thrive between the lines and beyond the game.

At the heart of that environment is coaching built on honesty, fun and retention.

Lauren Job, the team’s coach, stepped into her role unexpectedly this past January after the team found itself without a leader. Despite her lack of prior coaching experience, Job quickly established a philosophy centered on transparency and positivity.

“My coaching philosophy is about having an open relationship with everybody and being upfront and honest,” Job said. “We talk about expectations straight up from the beginning of the season. Playing time is earned through practice and showing up.”

One of her key challenges has been player retention, a common issue at the club level, wherein participation is voluntary.

“The hardest part is keeping people engaged throughout the whole season,” Job said.

To combat this, Job focuses on making practices enjoyable.

“We all pay to be here, so I keep drills fun and high energy,” Job said. “It’s about making everyone excited to come.”

Her efforts have already yielded results.

“This year, the team dynamic is different,” Job said. “There are no cliques, and everyone is friendly with each other. That’s a huge achievement.”

From a player’s perspective, it’s all about friendship and growth. For players like Kylie Robinson, the club team offers the perfect balance of competition and camaraderie.

“It’s pretty similar to high school sports but at a higher level,” Robinson said. “We’re not training to win the NCAA tournament, but we still want to win every game.”

Robinson emphasized the social benefits of being on the team, which have made balancing academics and athletics manageable.

“A lot of my friends are on this team, so practices feel like hanging out,” Robinson said. “Even with 18 credits a semester, it’s been fine.”

Her most memorable moment? A thrilling overtime victory against Arizona at the Santa Barbara Shootout.

“It was awesome to come out and play our hardest as a team,” Robinson said. “It showed what we can do when we communicate and work together.”

Strong leadership and a clear vision define the captain’s role. As team captain and president, Tish Boys has played a pivotal role in shaping the team’s culture. Her biggest challenge came early in the season when the team was without a coach.

“Stepping in as a captain but also a coach on and off the field was definitely difficult,” Boys said. “It’s hard to allocate positions when you’re also playing.”

Boys said she believes that empathy and communication are the most critical leadership qualities.

“You have to understand everyone and read the field, even when no one’s talking to you directly,” Boys said. “We communicate often, and we’re always together. It’s not unnatural for us to talk things out.”

Looking ahead, Boys is focused on improving the team’s reputation and retention.

“We had kind of a bad rep for a while, but this year’s new team has changed that,” Boys said. “I hope to extend this culture and bring in more players next season.”

Looking ahead, the program’s future is full of potential. Job, Robinson and Boys shared optimism about the team’s future, with Robinson pointing to growing interest in the program.

“We had double the amount of freshmen come out this year compared to previous years,” Job said.

For Boys, the goal is clear.

“We want to keep building a culture where everyone feels included and excited to be part of this team,” Boys said.

As the CSU women’s club lacrosse team continues to grow, its emphasis on inclusivity, communication and fun ensures that it will remain a standout program for years to come.

