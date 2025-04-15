Founded 1891.

CSU rodeo facilitates connections among athletes, animals

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
April 15, 2025
Collegian | Garrett Mogel
Cian Daly, with the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in bareback riding during the 75th Annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex April 6.

An essential part of a team sport is building chemistry with those around, but for the Colorado State rodeo team, the connections made transcend just humans. 

Although rodeo is primarily thought of as a solo sport, there are two roles, the rider and the animal, working in tandem to win. And despite the animal aspect of the sport being overlooked, the horse is just as important as the rider.

“People don’t see it unless you have a horse,” rodeo competitor Isabella Hayden said. “She recognizes my truck when I pull in. You know, it’s a lot of trust, and it goes both ways. For them to be able to trust you, you have to trust them. You know, you’re putting your life in the hands of a 1,000 pound animal, you know, and they got to trust that you’re not going to put them in a dangerous situation.”

Rhett Tattrie, with the Laramie County Community College Rodeo Team, competes in Bareback Riding during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final at The Ranch Events Complex April 6. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

For Hayden, she has been strengthening the bond with her horse, Delta, for quite some time. In middle school, she realized there was more to horse riding when she stumbled upon a video of a world champion barrel racer.

Rodeo has absolutely changed my life. I’ve always been riding horses and just been around them. And being able to compete in one of the most competitive and just amazing sports in the whole entire world is awesome; it’s absolutely changed the trajectory (of my life). … It makes you a better person.” –Nina Bradley, CSU rodeo member

From there, she knew she wanted to pursue the sport and began competing professionally at 16 years old. But it doesn’t stop there for Hayden.

“Hopefully at the end of (my college career, I’ll) go buy a pro rodeo card and then go around the circuit on that,” Hayden said. “I’d love for it to be my career.”

In CSU’s most recent event — the Skyline Stampede — Hayden competed in barrel racing but also worked behind the scenes, whether that was setting barrels for races or taking off ropes for the breakaway portion of the Stampede.

Considering Hayden is in a team with Delta, the day doesn’t just end when the race does, as it is still important for the two to spend time together.

“They really are like big puppies,” Hayden said. “They love cuddling; they love treats; they love seeing their people, and they also create bonds with the other rodeo horses as well, you know, because we all haul together, so they’re also all kind of, like, siblings.”

Nina Bradley, Hayden’s teammate, is working on a different side of the spectrum, as her horse was out last season. She’s been working with her coach’s horse for roping.

Miss Rodeo Colorado Sierra Southerland rides with the American flag during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo before the final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County Colorado April 6. The three day intercollegiate rodeo competition was hosted by the Colorado State University Rodeo team. Other competitors included Casper College, Central Wyoming College, Chadron State College, Eastern Wyoming College, Gillette College, Lamar Community College, Laramie County Community College, Northeastern Junior College, Otero Junior College, Sheridan College and University of Wyoming. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

And despite the majority of CSU members having just one event, Bradley competes in both barrel racing and breakaway roping, noting that “having two events is super beneficial.”

“Rodeo has absolutely changed my life,” Bradley said. “I’ve always been riding horses and just been around them. And being able to compete in one of the most competitive and just amazing sports in the whole entire world is awesome; it’s absolutely changed the trajectory (of my life). … It makes you a better person.”

The CSU rodeo team works to cultivate an environment for its 21 members to grow, whether they compete or not. Even those who did compete in the Stampede but did not make it to day three were pivotal in making sure operations ran smoothly, as it was CSU that hosted the Stampede.

Colson Myers, who competed for the Central Wyoming College rodeo team, competes in steer wrestling during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede rodeo final competition at The Ranch Events Complex 6. Myers placed 7th with a time of 20.9 seconds. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

Even though McKinlee May was the only competing member for the Rams by the final day — eventually placing seventh in barrel racing — the arena was flooded with members wearing green vests.

“We’re also a club and a team kind of in one, so as far as club members go, those kids generally don’t compete, but they’re still super active and very involved with our team, which we love,” coach Whitney Lee said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do stuff like (the Stampede).” 

And at the head of the operation is Lee

Lee — who stepped into the role of head coach this past season after being with the Rams for six years as assistant coach — is a testament to all of the positive impacts rodeo can have. 

A rider sits atop a Cattle Panel during the 75th annual Skyline Stampede Rodeo final Short Go competition at The Ranch in Larimer County Colorado April 6. (Collegian | Garrett Mogel)

“Really, it hasn’t been too big of a transition,” Lee said. “I mean, as far as planning has gone, that’s definitely been a big transition. I’ve had a lot more to do because of that. As far as involvement with the kids and stuff, that hasn’t changed.”

As head coach, Lee wants to continue to grow the team while building the program as an outlet for people to become involved with the rodeo, whether through competition or not.

“I just want to keep bringing that in and growing their love for the sport and their understanding of what it takes to be the best and to make sure that they’re always striving to be good — in and out of the arena,” Lee said.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

