CSU’s Campus Rec Aikido class invites students to strengthen their bodies, minds

When most people think of martial arts, they picture fast-paced combat, punches, kicks and intense high-energy fighting.

But in Colorado State University’s Campus Recreation Aikido class, the pace is slower, the philosophy is nonviolent and the goal isn’t to overpower but instead redirect the energy opponents bring toward the self. Aikido teaches more than self-defense; it reveals the spiritual side of martial arts, inviting students to embrace its core principles of peace, balance and control.

CSU recreation offers Aikido as a specialty class — 10 weeks for the price of $120. Students interested in exploring the practice may take advantage of the free trial week during the fall 2025 semester, where they can participate in a class at no cost.

Sensei Victor Hung founded Aikido of Colorado in 2010 and currently serves as an Aikido instructor at CSU. He has been teaching the martial art for over a decade and is a fifth-degree black belt, sometimes referred to as a godan.

His journey with Aikido began in his early 30s. Prior to this, he dabbled in tae kwon do during his college years, but Aikido is where he found his passion.

“In Aikido, we really focus on this mindset of, ‘Everybody’s a learner; everybody’s a beginner; everybody has something to learn from somebody else.'” -Lexy Steiner, Aikido class member

“I wanted to get back into martial arts,” Hung said. “I was looking for a martial art that provides a meaningful aspect that align(ed) with my way of thinking at the time.”

What drew Hung in was the difference in principle from Aikido compared to other martial arts, which are focused more on assertive techniques.

”Most martial arts I have seen teach you to hit first — ‘Destroy with violence,'” Hung said. “Aikido teaches you to live a harmonized life with your surroundings while promoting peace.”

Graduate Lexy Steiner and first-year Casper Harvey are both students in Hung’s class at the CSU Student Recreation Center. Steiner has been practicing Aikido for three years, and for her, the class is not only about learning a new skill but being part of a welcoming community.

”I really enjoy an opportunity to have a social group of friends that are very supportive but also just to have an opportunity to discipline my mind, discipline my body and get a nice little workout in and learn how to protect myself at all times,” Steiner said.

Harvey, on the other hand, started Aikido this semester, as he’s currently minoring in Japanese. While he also plays sports such as tennis, what sets Aikido apart for him is its unique emphasis on connecting the mind with the body.

”I really like being able to connect with my body and feel it in a different way, especially because working out in other ways, I feel like I don’t feel the same connection with my body,” Harvey said. “If you’re working out in the gym, you’re not thinking about your center, how your body moves.”

At the heart of Aikido’s philosophy is the concept that movement isn’t just physical but intentional and fluid, always grounded in a strong connection to one’s center.

”Our students learn how to move, receive and redirect any attacks back to the aggressor while protecting themselves and the aggressor, all in a circle motion,” Hung said.

Initially, Harvey struggled to adjust to learning Aikido. However, with a supportive environment fostered by his teachers, he was eventually able to make progress.

“Starting was hard; it can be difficult to keep pushing and keep coming back and get the motivation,” Harvey said. “But I kept coming back because I knew I had people who wanted to teach me, and I knew I wanted to learn.”

Beyond the physicality of the sport, there is a spiritual side. According to the Aikido Association of America, “Everything in Aikido training is meant to develop not only a strong individual, but one with the wisdom and energy to positively benefit society.”

For students, it acts as a stress-reliever, allowing them to destress from their busy schedules twice a week at training.

”I would say that it has helped me to be more disciplined in the way that I handle stress in life,” Steiner said. “I have a tendency to really attack problems head-on and kind of brute force my way through them. Aikido kind of helps me to slow down and think my way through it, and think, ‘Is there a better way to approach this than just brute force?’”

Aikido’s emphasis on redirection of energy and self-discipline is something students are taught to apply in their day-to-day life.

Hung’s class welcomes students of all levels, from beginners to advanced practitioners.

“In Aikido, we really focus on this mindset of, ‘Everybody’s a learner; everybody’s a beginner; everybody has something to learn from somebody else,’” Steiner said. “ There’s not really an end goal besides just improving and getting better.”

Aikido is more than just another martial arts sport. Students aim to leave each class with improved techniques and physical strength as well as a clearer, more disciplined mind.

