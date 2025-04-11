Passion for rodeo thrives at Skyline Stampede’s 75th anniversary

The Colorado State rodeo team hosted the 75th annual Skyline Stampede April 4-6, continuing its legacy as one of the nation’s oldest intercollegiate rodeos. Colleges from the Central Rocky Mountain Region gathered to compete in events such as team roping, barrel racing and steer wrestling.

For those competing, the most important aspect of the sport is taking care of the horses and making sure they’re all ready to go.

“It’s getting up early, getting the horse, giving her all her electrolytes, feed and water, getting her ready for the day because they are athletes as well,” Isabella Hayden said. “(We have to get) mentally ready — because this is a very mental sport even though it doesn’t look like it — and go out there and try your best, and tell them they did a good job.”

As the hosts of the Stampede, CSU’s team arrived at the arena first and started by setting up booths, situating cattle and stock and getting the horses taken care of — all before the doors even opened.

Following the national anthem to kick off the events, the work didn’t stop for the noncompeting members, as they helped horses warm up for runs, set up barrels for racing, worked the stripping shoots and assisted wherever needed.

With just 10 competing team members, the CSU rodeo team has had to work harder than ever to secure a place in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

“This weekend wasn’t their best,” coach Whitney Lee said. “They had some tough luck, but it’s not from a lack of effort. We’ve got a lot of talent, and a lot of hustle and a lot of dedication.”

Even when they aren’t at the top of their game, the team utilizes their dedication and love for the sport, pushing through and remaining proud of the work they’ve done. After three days of competition, the CSU women’s rodeo team tied for last place with Chadron State College, at 30 points.

The largest contributor to this score was McKinlee May, who had a time of 31.11, placing 7th in barrel racing.

May and her horse Bro’s speed allowed the Rams to place in barrel racing and in the overalls following the Stampede.

“Bro is my best friend,” May said. “He means everything to me. If we’re not in tune that day, we’re going to have a horrible run. He loves it probably more than I do, so I just love seeing him all happy.”

However, the team’s strongest bonds aren’t just with their horses but with each other as well.

Lee heads the sisterhood of the team and the rest of the noncompeting club members, ensuring everyone is always doing their best in and out of the arena.

After being with the team for six years, Lee took over as head coach this past year, which only strengthened the bond she has with the Rams.

With her step forward to the helm of the team, Lee brings with her hope for the future of CSU rodeo, focusing on growth and dedication.

“I really want to see it grow,” Lee said. “I want it to at least double in size in the next two years, and I just wan to keep getting more competitive. I just want to be growing their love for the sport and their understanding of what it takes to be the best.”

With the Stampede bringing eight colleges to the arena, everyone on the team works as a vital piece in one giant, well-oiled machine. And despite not scoring at the top of the charts, CSU rodeo was able to put on a successful Skyline Stampede for the rest of their competitors and attendees, upholding 75 years of tradition and love for rodeo.

“It’s just awesome because we get to let people be involved that love the industry but don’t necessarily compete,” Lee said. “But it still gives them a place in the industry, and it’s really important to have that because rodeo has many moving parts, and so you have to have that to make it operate.”

