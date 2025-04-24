SNL host Marcello Hernandez leaves RamFest audience with sore cheeks

Colorado State University hosted the 2025 RamFest, bringing the campus together through a creative showcase of performances as a way to relax, decompress and, in this year’s case, have a laugh. For just one night, The Lory Student Center was turned into a comedy club, allowing students, faculty and alumni to enjoy Comedian Matt Richards, Saturday Night Live writer and comedian Asha Ward and, of course, SNL host Marcello Hernandez April 22.

The annual festival is held by CSU’s RamEvents, which plans the event months in advance — this year starting in November 2024 — to ensure their hard work pays off.

The goal for the night? Make the audience laugh. The outcome: performances that surpassed expectations and left audience members waking up to sore ribs.

“RamFest is one of our biggest events that we put on in the spring semester, and it honestly feels really fulfilling to end the semester on a really high note,” said Genesis Lacy, president of Ram Events and CSU senior. “It’s cool to see all the staff come together and not only learn how to put on an event of this capacity but also learn about how to work together.”

The event is perfectly timed in the semester; students are given a break from the demands of school, work and, in some cases, preparation for upcoming graduation events.

“The fact that it’s senior year and things are coming to an end makes it even more special,” Lacy said as she reflected on her final year of RamFest before graduation.

The event showcased the three comedians over a two hour period, allowing each to do their set that was curated for each comedian’s niche. Jokes about current politics, personal experiences and differences in cultural upbringing allowed all audience members to laugh and connect with the performers throughout the show.

“I loved that it was a Latino; as Latino woman, I feel like a Latino artist was really cool to see,” said Nayeli Arce Mendez, a CSU alumna.

The night was not only a hit for the audience but a well-deserved feeling of accomplishment for RamEvents staff, as they completed the event and ended the year off with a bang.

“It really showed the sense of community that happens in our office,” Lacy said. “Even though we are co-workers, we are also friends, and we are here to support each other.”

The night allowed for the staff to come together as one and reflect and celebrate their long-awaited night of accomplishment.

“It can be a lot to put together, but I think it was really successful in the end,” Lacy said. “(We are) super grateful that the tickets sold out in less than a week and that folks were excited to go see his show.”

With such high interest in the show and a fast turnaround in ticket availability, the LSC Grand Ballroom was packed. The room was filled with occupied seating as well as two large screens on each side of the stage that ensured all audience members would be able to see the beloved SNL headliner and his openers.

“I knew about (Hernandez) from SNL,” said Eleanor Wesley, CSU student and audience member. “I really enjoyed the show.”

The love for Hernandez and his sets was palpable throughout the show, as the build-up to his performance was one of joy and anticipation.

“Getting Marcello was definitely the highlight of it all,” Lacy said.

Whether audience members were fans of Hernandez, big-time comedy buffs or just looking to enjoy another great RamFest event, no one left the night unsatisfied.

“It was so funny,” said Dennise Giron, a CSU alumna. “I honestly didn’t have any expectations coming into it because this was my first comedy show, but it definitely was everything I’d hoped it’d be.”