SNL host Marcello Hernandez leaves RamFest audience with sore cheeks

Ruby Secrest
April 26, 2025
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Colorado State University’s RamFest headliner and Saturday Night Live host Marcello Hernandez takes the stage April 22. “It was great,” said Nayeli Arce Mendez, CSU alumna. “It was a really good show; we really enjoyed it.”

Colorado State University hosted the 2025 RamFest, bringing the campus together through a creative showcase of performances as a way to relax, decompress and, in this year’s case, have a laugh. For just one night, The Lory Student Center was turned into a comedy club, allowing students, faculty and alumni to enjoy Comedian Matt Richards, Saturday Night Live writer and comedian Asha Ward and, of course, SNL host Marcello Hernandez April 22.

The annual festival is held by CSU’s RamEvents, which plans the event months in advance — this year starting in November 2024 — to ensure their hard work pays off.

The goal for the night? Make the audience laugh. The outcome: performances that surpassed expectations and left audience members waking up to sore ribs.

“RamFest is one of our biggest events that we put on in the spring semester, and it honestly feels really fulfilling to end the semester on a really high note,” said Genesis Lacy, president of Ram Events and CSU senior. “It’s cool to see all the staff come together and not only learn how to put on an event of this capacity but also learn about how to work together.”

Colorado State University’s RamFest headliner and Saturday Night Live host, Marcello Hernandez, takes the stage April 22. “It was great,” said Nayeli Arce Mendez, CSU alumna. “It was a really good show; we really enjoyed it.” (The Collegian | Ruby Secrest)

The event is perfectly timed in the semester; students are given a break from the demands of school, work and, in some cases, preparation for upcoming graduation events.

“It was so funny — I honestly didn’t have any expectations coming into it because this was my first comedy show, but it definitely was everything I’d hoped it’d be,” -Dennise Giron, CSU alumna and audience member

“The fact that it’s senior year and things are coming to an end makes it even more special,” Lacy said as she reflected on her final year of RamFest before graduation.  

The event showcased the three comedians over a two hour period, allowing each to do their set that was curated for each comedian’s niche. Jokes about current politics, personal experiences and differences in cultural upbringing allowed all audience members to laugh and connect with the performers throughout the show.

“I loved that it was a Latino; as Latino woman, I feel like a Latino artist was really cool to see,” said Nayeli Arce Mendez, a CSU alumna. 

Matt Richards performs the opening set for Saturday Night Live host Marcello Hernandez at the annual Colorado State University RamFest April 22.
(The Collegian | Ruby Secrest )

The night was not only a hit for the audience but a well-deserved feeling of accomplishment for RamEvents staff, as they completed the event and ended the year off with a bang.

“It really showed the sense of community that happens in our office,” Lacy said. “Even though we are co-workers, we are also friends, and we are here to support each other.”

The night allowed for the staff to come together as one and reflect and celebrate their long-awaited night of accomplishment.

“It can be a lot to put together, but I think it was really successful in the end,” Lacy said. “(We are) super grateful that the tickets sold out in less than a week and that folks were excited to go see his show.”

With such high interest in the show and a fast turnaround in ticket availability, the LSC Grand Ballroom was packed. The room was filled with occupied seating as well as two large screens on each side of the stage that ensured all audience members would be able to see the beloved SNL headliner and his openers.

Asha Ward, a Saturday Night Live writer and comedian, performs an opening comedy set for Marcello Hernandez, who headlined at the 2025 RamFest April 22.
(The Collegian | Ruby Secrest )

“I knew about (Hernandez) from SNL,” said Eleanor Wesley, CSU student and audience member. “I really enjoyed the show.”

The love for Hernandez and his sets was palpable throughout the show, as the build-up to his performance was one of joy and anticipation.

“Getting Marcello was definitely the highlight of it all,” Lacy said.

Whether audience members were fans of Hernandez, big-time comedy buffs or just looking to enjoy another great RamFest event, no one left the night unsatisfied.

“It was so funny,” said Dennise Giron, a CSU alumna. “I honestly didn’t have any expectations coming into it because this was my first comedy show, but it definitely was everything I’d hoped it’d be.”

Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year’s Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest’s taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso’s Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today’s top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.